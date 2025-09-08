Portage Mutual Insurance Announces CEO Transition

Wayne Wyborn to Retire; Cara Cameron Appointed as Successor

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Portage Mutual Insurance today announced that Wayne Wyborn, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will retire on June 30th, 2026, and that the Board of Directors has appointed Cara Cameron, currently Chief Strategy Officer as the next President & CEO effective July 1st, 2026.

Cara Cameron, CPA, CA, FCIP (CNW Group/Portage Mutual Insurance) Wayne Wyborn, FCIP, CRM, PFMM, ICD.D (CNW Group/Portage Mutual Insurance)

Mr. Wyborn has been with Portage Mutual for 39 years and has served as President & CEO since 2023. During his tenure, Mr. Wyborn has overseen significant growth in written premiums, expanded the executive leadership talent, reduced the company's dependence on reinsurance and strengthened the company's financial position.

"Wayne is the consummate servant leader viewing leadership as an opportunity to serve others, to share power and drive engagement and to measure success through growth and development," said Portage Mutual Insurance Board Chair Brent Gilbert. "His commitment to modernizing the Company's culture and empowering the Executive leadership team has well-positioned Portage Mutual for continued success. The Board thanks him for 39 years of outstanding contributions to Portage Mutual."

Cara Cameron joined Portage Mutual in 2021 as Chief Future of Work and was appointed Chief Strategy Officer in 2024. She has been instrumental in developing and executing the Company's short, medium and long-term business strategy, working closely with Mr. Wyborn to prepare for this leadership transition.

Cara Cameron stated "I'm honored to step into the role of CEO and continue building on the strong foundation this organization has established. The insurance industry has always inspired me with it's unique ability to provide security, stability, and peace of mind to the communities we serve. I'm excited to work alongside our exceptional executive team and dedicated employees as we innovate, grow, and deliver even greater value to our brokers and policyholders".

Board Chair Brent Gilbert added: "From the moment that Cara joined the Company, the Board recognized her leadership talent. Following a rigorous CEO succession planning process, it became clear to the Board that she is the right individual to lead Portage Mutual into the future. The Board is excited for the opportunity to work with her as our next President & CEO."

The Board, Mr. Wyborn and Portage Mutual's Executive Leadership Team will collaborate to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

About Portage Mutual Insurance:

Portage Mutual Insurance is a policyholder owned property and casualty insurance company established in 1884. The company offers a wide range of home, business, farm, and automobile insurance products tailored to policyholders' needs and distributed exclusively through over 600 professional insurance brokerages across Canada. In 2024, the company had gross written premiums of $350 million. Its Head Office is in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

For more information visit: www.portagemutual.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Portage Mutual Insurance, Chantal Herriot, Assistant Corporate Secretary, Phone: 1-800-567-7721 ext. 2222, Email: [email protected]