Portable North Pole unveils the revolutionary Talk to Santa experience -- allowing families around the world to have real conversations with Santa Claus this Christmas season

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Portable North Pole (PNP), the world's #1 Santa app, is proud to launch its 18th magical Christmas season by introducing an entirely new way for families to experience the magic of the holidays like never before: Talk to Santa.

Portable North Pole (CNW Group/Portable North Pole)

This year, PNP is introducing a world first: a genuine, live and interactive conversation with Santa Claus himself. By combining advanced artificial intelligence technology with the timeless spirit of Christmas, this innovation allows children to truly speak with Santa, share their wishes, and receive personalized, natural responses in a magical, real-time experience straight from the North Pole. With this new feature, Santa will now be able to connect with more children than ever before!

"For nearly twenty years, Portable North Pole has been creating Christmas magic through personalized videos and calls for millions of families around the world," says Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., creator of Portable North Pole. "With Talk to Santa, we are bringing this experience to life like never before, allowing children to speak directly with Santa, in real time."

The new conversation system is powered by advanced voice recognition technology and was designed with input from real parents. It includes carefully crafted responses to ensure each exchange is authentic, warm, and filled with the Christmas spirit. All conversations are monitored under strict safety standards, ensuring a family-friendly, appropriate, and secure experience.

What's New for Christmas 2025

This season, Portable North Pole is expanding its offering of personalized Santa messages with magical new options for the whole family:

Talk to Santa (NEW) – Experience the first-ever real-time interactive conversation with Santa Claus.

Experience the first-ever real-time interactive conversation with Santa Claus. Children's Stories (NEW) – More than 30 personalized audio stories narrated by Santa himself, perfect for magical bedtime moments.

More than 30 personalized audio stories narrated by Santa himself, perfect for magical bedtime moments. Custom Topic Calls (NEW) – A new feature allowing parents to write their own themes so Santa can address specific situations or moments in their child's life.

A new feature allowing parents to write their own themes so Santa can address specific situations or moments in their child's life. 14 New Videos and 11 New Calls – Brand-new messages and experiences capturing the magic of Christmas for young and old alike.

PNP now offers more than 100 personalized Santa videos, calls, and stories, including free and premium messages for birthdays, holidays, and special occasions throughout the year.

A Global Christmas Tradition

With more than 25 million downloads and over 340 million personalized videos and calls delivered, Portable North Pole remains the world leader in personalized Christmas experiences. Available on iOS, Android and the web, the platform allows parents to create high-quality cinematic videos, live calls and now real-time conversations with Santa Claus, all from the comfort of their home.

PNP is available in English, French, Spanish, Italian, and now also in Polish and German, offering an expanded experience to bring Santa's magic to even more families around the world.

Giving Back: The Children's Hospital Program

In the true spirit of Christmas, Portable North Pole continues to donate up to 5% of online sales to more than 25 children's hospitals around the world, including the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation (Alberta), BC Children's Hospital (British Columbia), SickKids (Ontario), and the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation (Quebec). This program brings the warmth and magic of Santa Claus to the children who need it most during the holiday season.

Experience the Magic

Families can start a free trial today and create their own personalized Santa experience at www.portablenorthpole.com , or by downloading the free Portable North Pole app on iOS or Android.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Founded in Montreal, Canada, UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM) is the parent company of Portable North Pole, dedicated to creating heartwarming digital experiences that make Christmas even more magical for families around the world. Available in multiple languages, PNP blends technological innovation with cinematic storytelling to deliver unforgettable, personalized moments with Santa Claus.

SOURCE Portable North Pole

Media Contact: Michaël Grégoire, Agence Franchir, (514) 237-8005, [email protected]