Port Saint John and partners reach 100,000 TEU milestone and it's just the beginning

With construction nearing completion at the expanded container terminal, outcomes of the project are already being realized with the attraction of world class shipping lines, offering 4 weekly services through the port. The port now finds itself as the second fastest growing container port on the East Coast of North America with Class I rail optionality reaching into key markets in North America.

"This is a significant milestone for Port Saint John which will position it as a main Atlantic Gateway. Together with our partners, we are making major investments in DP World Saint John and the supporting logistics eco-system to enhance Canadian trade efficiency and provide sustainable economic growth for the region," says Maksim Mihic, CEO & General Manager, DP World (Canada) Inc.

"This 100,000 TEU milestone is a great indicator that the collaborative effort that has taken place at Port Saint John to grow the container business is providing results. The growth trajectory of the port means more opportunities for our local community to have a great career on the waterfront," says Terry Wilson, President of the International Longshoremen Association Local 273.

"The investments made in Port Saint John, combined with CP's return to this congestion-free port after a 20-year absence, have unlocked strategic potential that sat untapped for too many years," said John Brooks, CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. "CP supports the strategic investment to bring Port Saint John's capacity up to 800,000 TEUs."

"The modernization of our existing port facilities, transportation and rail operations have helped advance Saint John as a global transportation and logistics hub, while improving supply chain access and competitive advantages for local industry," says Ian Simpson, General Manager of NB Southern Railway. "We value our partnership with Port Saint John and know investments of this nature often lead to greater prosperity, job opportunities and further development."

Port Saint John is Atlantic Canada's largest port by tonnage and has a diverse cargo base, including dry and liquid bulk, break bulk, containers, and cruise.

