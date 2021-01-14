Port Authority of Allegheny County adds 6 more battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses from New Flyer; advancing the transition to zero-emission mobility

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Port Authority of Allegheny County ("PAAC"), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has converted options to order six more forty-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses.

The purchase, supported by Federal Transit Administration ("FTA") Low or No Emission ("Low-No") Grant Program funds, will replace end of life diesel vehicles with efficient, sustainable battery-electric buses. In 2019, PAAC ordered its first two New Flyer electric buses, with the contract including options to buy eight more buses over the next five years. The additional six will bring PAAC's zero-emission fleet to eight Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses.

PAAC is the second largest public transit agency in Pennsylvania, providing more than 62 million annual passenger trips in Allegheny County. In 2019, PAAC started its zero-emission transition to improve air quality, enhance community quality of life, and protect the environment.

"Since 2011 New Flyer has supported PAAC with fully-accessible transit, having delivered over 125 clean diesel buses to the county," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. "With its second order of electric buses, PAAC continues to count on New Flyer technology for safe and reliable transportation – expanding the added benefit of clean, quiet, sustainable mobility that offers lower maintenance costs and high performance through even the most demanding environments. We have more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer, and will keep driving zero-emission adoption with scalable mobility solutions that work."

New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses reduce up to 100-160 tons of greenhouse gas per year1. Today, New Flyer delivers immediate emission reduction through its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses, and supports zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, which provides safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. For information on New Flyer's zero-emission buses, visit newflyer.com/CHARGE, and for information on infrastructure services, visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

