PopReach to Present at Gravitas Securities' Los Angeles Summit on June 23, 2022

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas Securities Inc's 3rd Los Angeles Summit, which will be taking place at the Beverly Hills Hotel from June 21st to June 23rd, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach, will present on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:30am PST. Mr. Walsh will also be fielding investor questions during the in-person summit hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office, and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

PopReach Presentation Details:

Event: Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit

Format: Presentations and Q&A

Date: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at 11:30am PST

Venue: In-person at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

