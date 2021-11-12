PopReach Locks and Loads PAYDAY Crime War Limited Beta for Android; Heisting Begins in Early December

A vault of new assets, an official website, and social channels have been cracked in honor of PAYDAY Crime War's upcoming beta. Get the crew together and plan out your hit with the latest PAYDAY Crime War trailer here: https://vimeo.com/644601839/e909655d6b .

PAYDAY Crime War is a standalone first-person shooter game that takes place in the PAYDAY universe. PAYDAY is one of the most successful game franchises in the world with an installed base of over 28 million paid games1. PAYDAY 2, launched in 2013, is the largest game community on Steam, boasting over 7.1 million members1 as of March 2021; PAYDAY Crime War is the first mobile entry in the PAYDAY franchise, and will feature PAYDAY 2 game assets that have sold over 105 million1 additional downloadable content packs (DLC's).

"Our PopReach team has a track record of translating successful shooter games to mobile, so we're eager to be taking a shot with such a genre-defining classic as PAYDAY," said Christopher Locke, President of PopReach. "Partnering with Starbreeze and leveraging their IP knowledge, along with this massive built-in audience, creates a tremendous opportunity for PAYDAY on mobile. Together, we believe we'll be able to deliver a first-class mobile shooter experience that satisfies even the most loyal heisters."

A limited number of Android beta participants will have the first opportunity to get hands-on with PAYDAY Crime War, and will influence its development by sharing gameplay feedback. The limited Android beta is open to worldwide registrants.

"We're all huge fans of PAYDAY, and our design efforts have been focused on creating a mobile first gameplay experience that preserves the original spirit of the franchise," said Ed Hicks, Lead Designer. "We're excited to gather feedback from our beta participants, to help us deliver a game that both new and existing PAYDAY fans are going to love."

For more information on "PAYDAY Crime War", visit the official website: https://www.paydaycrimewar.com/ .

1 Starbreeze AB Annual Report 2020

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: TriplePoint for PopReach, [email protected], +1-415-955-8500; Christopher Locke, [email protected]