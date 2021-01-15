PopReach Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus"). The Shelf Prospectus was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus is valid for a 25 month period, during which time the Company may issue common shares, preferred shares, units, debt securities, subscription receipts and warrants (the "Securities") in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate offering amount of up to $150,000,000.

Unless otherwise specified in a Prospectus Supplement, the net proceeds from the sale of Securities for cash may be used for potential future acquisitions, capital expenditures, to repay indebtedness and general working capital purposes. Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning the use of proceeds from that sale of Securities. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25 month period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's games are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Bangalore, India.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

