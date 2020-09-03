PopReach Corporation Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: POPR) – PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company"), a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") as market-maker for its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and other trading platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, which will continue until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice, PopReach will pay ITG a monthly fee of C$5,000 for market making services. At the time of this agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in PopReach securities. The engagement of ITG remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Technology Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The company's franchises are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, and Bangalore.

For further information: PopReach Corporation, www.popreach.com; Dennis Fong, [email protected]