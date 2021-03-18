PopReach Completes Acquisition of Award Winning "Peak - Brain Training" App

Acquisition strengthens financial profile, and increases total Monthly Active Users (MAU) to over 1.9 million

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises, is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets relating to the "Peak - Brain Training" app ("Peak") from Brainbow Limited (the "Acquisition"). Since its launch in 2014, Peak has been downloaded more than 60 million times, was named one of the "Best Apps of 2014" by the Apple App Store, and "Best Self-Improvement App" in 2015 and 2016 by Google Play.

"Completing the Peak mobile game asset acquisition significantly strengthens our financial profile by adding a large player base that increases PopReach's total monthly active users to over 1.9 million, with over 80% of Peak's sales coming from subscription revenue," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "As we bring the game operations in house, we look forward to running our playbook to execute against operational synergies and reinvesting in Peak to drive higher user engagement and growth."

Closing of the Acquisition was completed following satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, PopReach made a US$3 million cash payment to Brainbow Limited. An additional US$2 million is payable on completion of certain post-closing transitional matters, to be completed within two months of closing.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired 13 successful franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 125 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

