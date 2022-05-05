PopReach Celebrates Resumption of Trading by Opening the Toronto Stock Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) celebrated the resumption of trading in the common shares of PopReach ("PopReach Shares") by opening the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning. On April 28, 2022, PopReach completed its previously announced business combination with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry, and PopReach Shares resumed trading on May 3, 2022.

"We're thrilled to have completed our transformational business combination and to have opened the market to celebrate this major milestone with our new executive team," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "A tremendous amount of work was done to close this transaction, and I want to thank our employees and advisors for their hard work and dedication. Returning as one of the larger technology issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange has us excited about our future prospects as we execute on our growth strategy."

Mr. Walsh was joined in opening the market by Ted Hastings, Executive Chairman, Christopher Locke, President, and the PopReach executive team, partners, and advisors.

Video of the market opening ceremony can be found here: https://youtu.be/mDARYxCdOvg

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

PopReach made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of PopReach Shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of PopReach Shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the technology, media and digital gaming industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

PopReach assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

