PopReach Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 20, 2020 (the "Meeting") in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 33,451,173 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 64.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated September 16, 2020 (the "Circular") was elected as a director of PopReach for the ensuing year or until his successor is elected or appointed. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Trevor Fencott 33,451,173 100% 0 0% Christopher Locke 33,450,523 99.998% 650 0.002% Ron Patterson 33,450,523 99.998% 650 0.002% Chris Schnarr 33,450,523 99.998% 650 0.002% Ray Sharma 33,450,523 99.998% 650 0.002% Jon Walsh 33,450,523 99.998% 650 0.002%

In addition, PopReach reports that:

An ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as PopReach's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's renumeration was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and An ordinary resolution approving PopReach's amended and restated stock option plan, attached as Exhibit A to the Circular, was passed by 99.97% the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which will be available under PopReach's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's games are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Bangalore.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; PopReach Corporation, www.popreach.com, Jon Walsh, [email protected]

