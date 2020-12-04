PopReach Announces Release of Remaining Private Placement Proceeds From Trust

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) announced today that further to the previously-announced closing of its non-brokered private placement with New Insight Incentive Plan Company ("New Insight"), a 100% owned subsidiary of eWTP Tech Innovation Fund LP, $825,000, representing the proceeds from the private placement that closed in trust, has now been released to the Company and an additional 1,145,833 common shares have been issued to New Insight.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's games are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Bangalore.

