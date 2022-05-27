PopReach Announces Grant of Equity Based Compensation to Independent Directors and Officers

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 5,400,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), and options to acquire an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares ("Options"), to independent directors and officers of the Company, pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted on April 28, 2022. 400,000 RSUs were granted to independent directors, and 5,000,000 RSUs were granted to officers. RSUs granted to independent directors vest as to 100% on the one year anniversary of grant, and RSUs granted to officers vest as to 50% on the one year anniversary of grant, with 12.5% vesting quarterly thereafter. Additionally, 1,000,000 Options were granted to officers of the Company exercisable at $0.80 with a five-year term, vesting as to 12.5% on the one year anniversary of grant, with 6.25% vesting quarterly thereafter.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected];Christopher Locke, [email protected]