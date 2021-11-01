PopReach Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced that it has entered into an amendment to its US$7.5 million senior secured credit facility (the "Facility") with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank, to modify certain aspects of the agreement.

The amendment was entered into, in part, to account for the proposed transaction announced by PopReach on August 17, 2021 whereby the Company proposes to combine with 281035 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry ("Federated") to form a leading, publicly-listed Canadian technology and media enterprise. In particular, certain terms of the Facility were amended to add back one-time fees and expenses of the Company in connection with the proposed transaction with Federated and the Company's acquisition transactions, as well as to account for the Company's available cash.

The Facility otherwise remains unamended, including as to the available amount, the term, applicable interest rates, and ongoing reporting obligations.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

