EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Popeyes Canada is proud to announce the return of Ben's Day, an annual fundraising initiative honouring the life and legacy of Ben Stelter, with proceeds supporting the Ben Stelter Foundation and its mission to advance childhood cancer care.

Popeyes® Canada Rallies Communities for “Ben’s Day”, Supporting the Ben Stelter Foundation (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)

The initiative builds on the success of its inaugural year, which raised more than $31,000 for the Ben Stelter Foundation through a combination of guest donations and proceeds from Ben's Day sales. This year, Popeyes Canada and its franchise partners are aiming even higher - with a goal of raising $50,000 to further support families facing childhood cancer.

"Ben's Day at Popeyes holds a very special place in our hearts," said Mike and Lea Stelter. "Popeyes was one of Ben's favourite meals - something he would ask for on birthdays and special occasions - so seeing our community come together on his birthday to enjoy his favourite food in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation is incredibly meaningful to our family."

Funds raised through Ben's Day support the Foundation's work to improve access to advanced treatments, including proton therapy, and to provide critical support for children and families navigating cancer diagnoses.

"Ben had a way of bringing people together through his love for our community and courage beyond his years," said Kyle Ferbey, COO of Synergy Franchising. "Ben's Day isn't just a fundraiser - it's a reminder of what one little boy inspired in all of us."

Ben Stelter, a beloved hockey superfan, captured the hearts of Canadians with his strength, positivity, and unwavering spirit during his battle with cancer. Ben's Day celebrates his legacy by uniting the community around a shared cause and helping ensure better outcomes for children facing similar diagnoses.

Guests can take part by visiting participating Popeyes locations across Northern Alberta and Edmonton. For the entire month of May, for every Ben's Favourite Meal (3 pc Tenders, Regular Fries, Regular Mac and Cheese, a Medium Beverage and a Collector's Cup for $14.99) or individual Collector's Cup purchased, $1 will be donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation at participating locations. Additionally, to honour Ben's birthday, on May 27th, a portion of net proceeds from sales at participating locations will also be donated. Guests can support the cause through in-store donations or by simply enjoying a meal in honour of Ben.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyeschicken.ca or follow us at @popeyesca on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

SOURCE Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

For media inquiries: Daisy Kling, [email protected]