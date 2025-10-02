Popeyes® accelerates growth in Mexico through strategic local partnerships

Plans to open more than 300 new restaurants over the next 10 years

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Popeyes®, one of the world's fastest-growing chicken quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, today announced new development agreements with regional franchisees in Mexico. These partnerships mark a significant milestone in its expansion strategy and represent a committed pipeline of over 300 Popeyes restaurants in the next 10 years across the Northwest, West, Central, and Southeast regions in Mexico.

This landmark growth strategy demonstrates the brand's commitment to delivering its bold, Louisiana flavors to one of Latin America's most dynamic and fast-growing QSR markets. RBI believes each franchise group brings deep expertise in the foodservice operations, strong local market knowledge, and the ability to scale rapidly.

Star Louisiana, a long-standing Popeyes developer, is renewing its commitment to develop the brand in Jalisco in the West region

Border Crunch will lead the expansion in the Northwest region

Grupo Euro will drive development across the Central region

Grupo Berny will oversee growth in the Southeast region

"Mexico represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Popeyes, and we're thrilled to be partnering with experienced and passionate franchisees who share our vision," said Duncan Montero, LAC President of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Popeyes.

"Our unique New Orleans-style menu, including Popeyes famous chicken – freshly prepared, marinated for at least 12 hours, battered, and breaded by hand with our seasonings, and slow cooked to perfection – resonates deeply with guests. We're confident in our ability to win in Mexico over the long term."

The expansion is expected to create thousands of new local jobs and introduce the signature Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, which has become a global sensation, to new guests in Mexico.

This announcement builds on Popeyes international growth momentum, following recent openings in several markets such as Costa Rica, Italy and the Balkans. Today, Popeyes is proudly serving guests in more than 45 countries around the world.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique Louisiana style Cajun menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic Cajun food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 5,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. Popeyes is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – BURGER KING®, TIM HORTONS®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. To learn more about the Popeyes® brand, please visit www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For franchisee development in Mexico's North region and for investor inquiries in Latin America, please contact Gabriel Oliveira, Sr. Director of Development & Franchising, LAC, at [email protected].

For Media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business in Mexico to open more than 300 restaurants in 10 years and create thousands of jobs as well as the ability of regional franchisees to expand rapidly. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our mostly franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

