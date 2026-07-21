Pope Leo XIV's writings verified by Proudly Human

MELBOURNE, Australia and ROME , July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Proudly Human has today announced that Maps of Hope, a collection of speeches and writings by Pope Leo XIV on education and artificial intelligence, has been verified as human-authored, carrying the ProudlyHuman™ trust mark.

In the same week that Maps of Hope was published, Pope Leo XIV released Magnifica Humanitas, his first encyclical, addressing how humanity safeguards what is distinctly human in the age of AI. The global conversation of whether AI is being used for good is undoubtedly profound, but the significance of the Vatican shedding light on the matter highlights the enormity of the challenge.

"With the Pope's attention squarely on the question of AI and human authorship, it tells you this isn't a niche debate anymore. It's the defining question of our time," said Dr. Alan Finkel, Founder and Executive Chairman of Proudly Human and former Australian Chief Scientist. "The benefits and risks of AI for humanity are extraordinary, and this is why I have founded Proudly Human, the global certification for human-created content."

Dr. Finkel continued: "Pope Leo XIV writes in Magnifica Humanitas about the importance of discernment – knowing when, and for what purpose, AI ought not to be used. That is precisely the space Proudly Human exists to protect. Certification gives readers and audiences a trusted way to know that a work is the product of human reflection and creativity."

Maps of Hope was produced by the Australian Catholic University (ACU) in collaboration with the Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education. It includes a foreword by Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, an introduction by Professor Zlatko Skrbis of ACU, and scholarly contributions from ACU's Reverend Associate Professor Ormond Rush and Associate Professor Xavier Symons.

"We live in a time when so much can be generated so quickly, and there is value in being able to say with confidence that a work is a product of human reflection and judgment," said Professor Zlatko Skrbis, Vice-Chancellor and President of Australian Catholic University. "Proudly Human certification speaks to the same question that Pope Leo has placed at the centre of his early teachings: how do we protect that which is distinctly human? As Pope Leo writes in Magnifica Humanitas, the task is to teach people 'to decide when and for what purpose [AI] ought not to be used'. Certification of human authorship is one way of honouring that discernment"

The verification of Maps of Hope is the latest in a series of announcements from Proudly Human, the only independent, international certification organization that verifies and labels human-created content, services and products.

A digital edition of Maps of Hope can be downloaded here.

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About Proudly Human

Proudly Human is the international certification organization that verifies and labels human-created content, services and products. It ensures that all people can exercise their right to choose human-created work. Similar in spirit to organic or fair trade certification in other industries, it enables people to make informed choices and gives creative people the recognition they deserve.

Provenance is important. Creators are proud of what they produce, human beings care about the origin of what they consume, and human creativity should be celebrated.

SOURCE Proudly Human

Media Contacts: Proudly Human (Australia based): Belinda Hayes, Proudly Human, Contact: +61 402 635 465, Email: [email protected]; Proudly Human (United Kingdom based): Emily Pearce, Burson London, Contact: +44 7749813265, Email: [email protected]