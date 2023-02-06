PopCorners® First-Ever Super Bowl Campaign in Canada Reimagines "Breaking Bad" TV Series to Break Into Something Good - the Wholesome Snacking Business

The tasty, crunchy and wholesome popped-corn snack breaks convention and unlocks snacking possibilities through great taste and delicious ingredients

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PopCorners Popped-Corn chip's first Super Bowl commercial revives the most critically acclaimed television show of all time, "Breaking Bad," 10 years after its beloved characters left the airwaves.

PopCorners Canada

"There is no feeling quite like being a part of the Super Bowl and bringing PopCorners to this stage for the first time is an incredible moment for a brand on the rise," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We tapped into the next level fandom for "Breaking Bad" in Canada to showcase exactly why fans love the air-popped, never fried snack and how the iconic characters could've used their talents to Break Into Something Good."

Released today, PopCorners brought the ad to life in a truly authentic way by teaming up with many of the original cast and crew members from the hit series, including actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz, reprising their roles as Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Tuco Salamanca, as well as "Breaking Bad" creator, head writer, executive producer and director Vince Gilligan. Inspired by the original "Breaking Bad" storyline, the spot reimagines iconic scenes and incorporates series elements sure to excite superfans, including original set pieces, like the infamous RV and Tuco's wardrobe.

"PopCorners' desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite 'Breaking Bad' fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial," said Cranston. "Walt would've been immediately drawn to the basic ingredients in PopCorners, so 'Breaking Good' made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would've been much better for him and Jesse."

"There's nothing better than getting to revive characters who mean so much to us, surrounded by so many of our original cast and crew members, for the most exciting sports event of the year," said Paul. "We're grateful that PopCorners gave us the perfect opportunity to reunite our 'Breaking Bad' family, especially with a brand that I think is about to become everyone's go-to snack."

"Breaking Good" will premiere on Canadian TV during Super Bowl LVII. In addition to the TVC, PopCorners has released images and two video teasers (here and here) and will release an extended version of the ad online.

As a tasty, crunchy and wholesome popped-corn snack, PopCorners breaks convention and unlocks snacking possibilities through great taste and simple ingredients. And if that wasn't thrilling enough, starting February 27 Canadians will be able to get their hands on a new, bold flavour – Sweet Chili. PopCorners popped-corn chips are available in Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, Spicy Cheddar, White Cheddar, Flourish Veggie Crisps, and Sea Salt. PopCorners are available in grocery retailers nationwide as well as online.

To follow along with PopCorners on game day, visit TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Doritos At the Super Bowl

In addition to the in-game advertisement from PopCorners, Frito-Lay has a second Super Bowl spot from Doritos®. Doritos' in-game commercial encourages fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLETM. So far, Doritos has released three different teasers (here, here and here).

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners pop-corned snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood and Cheetos. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Life, Quaker Chewy, Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PopCorners Canada

For further information: Shawna Vassel, PepsiCo Canada, [email protected]