Pontus Provides Further Update to Surrey Production Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd . (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 31, 2021, Pontus has been awarded Plan Approval by Fraser Health for its production facility located in Surrey, British Columbia (the "Surrey Facility"). This is the final step for the tenant improvement permit and has been delivered to the City of Surrey to finalize the Surrey Facility permitting.

Pontus has begun works that are allowed before the final permitting, at the commercial facility in Surrey. Pontus' aquaponics contractor, ML Aquaponics Inc., today has started installing the commercial aquaponics system. ML Aquaponics Inc., lead consultant, Marc Laberge is a fish biologist with over 34 years of expertise in recirculating technology and has been an aquatic consultant since 1991. He has been working on optimizing the aquaponics cycle for Pontus with Steve McArthur, Pontus' Chief Technology Officer.

Over the next few weeks, a temporary worksite office for the CTO will be constructed. In addition, the site will be cleaned in preparation for marking out the floors for the aquaponic ecosystem. This includes preparation for 587 drill locations, 15 mm by 100 mm drill holes for rebar to reinforce the concrete. A superintendent will be on-site to supervise the formwork for the concrete fish tanks and plumbing sleeves to prepare for concrete pouring once Pontus has the tenant improvement permits. The aquaponic ecosystem has been designed to mimic rivers to ensure the fish and plants have enriched lives as they are a vital element of the aquaponic cycle.

For more information on the developments at Pontus' Surrey, British Columbia production facility, please see the Company's news releases dated February 24, 2021, February 3, 2021 and March 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based company that grows water lentil protein for commercial use. Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS™) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant-based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims at being the base protein for plant based food products, which will lead this movement that has begun in the world transitioning from meat based to plant based protein.

