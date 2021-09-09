Pontus Protein Provides Update on Surrey Facility Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased with the progress on the development of its first commercial production facility. The 20,570 sq. ft. production facility is located in Surrey, British Columbia (the "Surrey Facility").

"After years of planning and testing in our Victoria, B.C., test facility, I am very pleased to see the progress with the tenant improvements for the facility construction. I can see the floor plan coming to life," said Steve McArthur, Chief Technology Officer of Pontus, who has also provided a video of the progress here.

"Our entire team, from EllisDon, ICE Construction and all their subtrades, engineering and architectural consultants have been a pleasure to work with. We've been moving as quickly and efficiently as possible, while staying on budget, and having fun while we do it."

Pontus received their work permit to begin tenant improvements from the City of Surrey in May 2021. Since then, the Company has secured EllisDon as its owner's representative, and ICE Construction as the general contractor. The Company has seen rapid progress in developing the shell of the building into a biosecure facility using novel technology to sustainably grow the rapidly growing and highly nutritious water lentil species.

The internal walls and flooring are 95% complete. These are targeted to be complete by the end of next week. At that time, installation of the fish farm and shelving will begin.

The laboratory was completed mid-summer, as projected, and is currently awaiting electricity to be installed which is planned within the next two weeks. At that point, Pontus can start its initial production phase that will enable consumer acceptance testing to be completed, to finalize packaging development, and begin initial product sales.

Equipment for the facility has arrived and is in storage, including the custom-designed LED lights, shelving, drum filter and UV filter for the fish farm. Due to COVID, some items were predicted to take a longer lead time. For example, the air handling units in the HVAC moved to 30 weeks. The team has worked collaboratively to source new units that can be delivered in 10 weeks and re-engineered the design for these specific units.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

*https://www.infood.net/visitor/collection/75?portion_size=100

