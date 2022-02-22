PONTUS PROTEIN APPOINTS DAVID ENSER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO STRENGTHEN RESTAURANT AND RETAIL DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased to comment on recent changes and broadening of expertise to the Company's board of directors (the 'Board").

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. David Enser has been appointed to the Board to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Jeremy Wright from the Board. Mr. Enser brings his significant CPG, foodservice and distribution experience to Pontus, most recently as President and CEO of Revolution Tea. Over his 20 years of experience, Mr. Enser has developed direct relationships with several industry giants such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Safeway, World Market, Publix, Ross Stores, Costco, and Vitamin Shoppe. Mr. Enser has been responsible for developing distribution partnerships into the grocery, convenience, drug chain & drug wholesalers, mass, dollar, vending, food manufacturing, food service and hotel & hospitality markets. Most recently, during his tenure at Revolution Tea, Mr. Enser managed the Kraft foodservice sales program into the Technomic Top 500 and led his team to win supply agreements with Avendra and IHOP.

"At some point in my career, I became very aware of the positive impact CPG brands could make, not only on the environment but also on the lives of the people all along the supply chain who contribute to the success of the brands," stated Mr. Enser. "As I began to implement small changes for sustainability and social accountability, I realized that it was really 'people' that are my true passion. In other words, it is really easy to make a change to move packaging from plastics to biodegradable materials, but how can I help people live better lives? How can I help people have better opportunities? How can I help people move beyond survival and really thrive? So, I promised myself that if something came along that could potentially change how the world works, with net results that benefit people, I would jump on it and put my best effort and experience into achieving that change. Pontus Protein offers new technologies in food production that can improve people's lives – and so, the work begins!"

Commenting on behalf of the Board, Connor Yuen, Pontus' CEO, said, "I'd firstly like to thank Jeremy for his support since the Company was first created and for his continued input as we build Pontus. Everyone at Pontus wishes him success in his future endeavours. Moving forward, Pontus' future is very bright, and on behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to be welcoming David to the Board. His vision aligns with Pontus' to reinvent agriculture. He has proven results in manufacturing, distribution and commercialization. With that experience, he will help support our continued growth as we look to ramp up our move into the distribution of our range of products."

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Pontus' ability to revolutionize the plant based sector and enable millions to rethink their food choices. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the failure of Pontus to receive the necessary approvals from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for its products and facilities, the inability to complete Pontus' Surrey Facility, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business, operations, or products. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

