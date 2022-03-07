PONTUS PROTEIN APPOINTS AVTAR DHALIWAL AND DAVID JENKINS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dhaliwal brings farming, regulatory and distribution experience with Overwaitea, Safeway and Costco to Pontus. Jenkins brings his extensive financial experience to support Pontus' capital raise strategy.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal and Mr. David Jenkins to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to fill the casual vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. Sean Kingsley and Mr. David Enser.

Mr. Enser will assume a newly created role where he will better serve Pontus as "Lead Advisor for Distribution."

Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal studied at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and brings to Pontus his years of experience in the food industry with a specialty in supply chain, compliance and regulatory processes. He is a third-generation farmer and has managed over 1,000 acres of land, employing hundreds of employees, and overseeing the growth and cultivation of a wide variety of cash crops for retail and wholesale. Furthermore, Mr. Dhaliwal oversaw and focused on crop quality standardization, distribution and marketing from wholesalers, and direct to consumer sales and overseas sales in local markets. Dealing with distributors and associations, Mr. Dhaliwal placed produce into large box retailers and nationwide grocers such as Overwaitea and Safeway. Mr. Dhaliwal has also worked with wholesale and partners such as B.C. Fruit Packers Association and direct wholesale. Recently, Mr. Dhaliwal has been instrumental in navigating his current company through compliance and regulatory hurdles of listing products and distributing with Costco and other large-scale distributors.

Mr. David Jenkins is a global financier and works with high networth individuals. He has extensive experience in public markets and has helped secure millions of dollars in capital in mining. He is a highly regarded expert in negotiating, marketing and advertising. Mr. Jenkins has completed hundreds of multimillion dollar deals throughout his career demanding top price for assets in all market conditions. Mr. Jenkins leverages in depth market knowledge to cater the sale of valuable assets to buyers throughout the world.

Commenting on the Board, Connor Yuen, Pontus' CEO, said, "I'd like to thank Sean for his support to Pontus since the beginning. We welcome Avtar and David (Jenkins) to our Board. Avtar's extensive experience in successful distribution with large retailers is a perfect fit as we start to produce product and revenue. David's experience in capital raises will be a perfect fit for achieving our goals moving forward."

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

