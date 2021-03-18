Pontus Announces Keynote Address

The Keynote Address will cover how Pontus intends to solve the global problem of feeding people safely and healthily. It will also speak to Pontus' proprietary technology that it believes will reinvent contemporary agriculture. The Keynote Address plans to detail the first production plant Pontus plans to cultivate and grow its Pontus water lentils. Water lentils have over 42% protein, chlorophyll, iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium to make it one of the ultimate superfoods available. Utilizing Pontus' Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (" CEVAS™ "), an artificial intelligence driven system that can be utilized to grow anywhere in the world within a Pontus established facility, Pontus' water lentils also double in mass every 24 hours. The Keynote Address will introduce a harvesting automation robotic vehicle to work in Pontus' first planned 30ft. tall facility. The Pontus' leadership team will explain in-depth about these incredible systems and achievements in detail during the address.

Pontus acknowledges the finite amount of resources and the need for a sustainable way to grow food across our planet. Water will be one of the most sought-after commodities globally over the next 50 to 100 years,1 and Pontus' CEVAS™ uses 95% less water than traditional agriculture. Alson Niu will speak to the potential diseases that start from contaminated food sources and the crucial need for biosecurity. Pontus' biosecurity measures are aimed at reducing or eliminating the cross-contamination or exposure of Pontus' products from harmful diseases or biological agents. By keeping these alien species out of Pontus' production facility, the Company aims to reduce the chances of spreading various foodborne diseases.

To sustain population growth, Pontus will speak to their vertical farming solution and giving power back to the people to grow their food in their own communities in a sustainable way.

The Keynote can be viewed from 9 a.m. (EST) at https://youtu.be/kMCeV7CJWhk and will be available in several languages including German, Chinese and English subtitles. A longer Keynote Address will be made available in two weeks.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based company that grows water lentil protein for commercial use. Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS™) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims at being the base protein for plant based food products, which will lead this movement that has begun in the world transitioning from meat based to plant based protein.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

*https://food-nutrition.canada.ca/cnf-fce/report-rapport.do

1 http://pure.iiasa.ac.at/id/eprint/13008/

