Pontus Announces Agreement With Financial Star News Inc. for Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd . ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC) is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Financial Star News Inc. ("Financial Star") pursuant to which Financial Star will provide investor relation services to Pontus in consideration for an aggregate of US$250,000. The Agreement is for an initial term of 6 months commencing on February 12, 2021 and, in accordance with its terms, Financial Star will design, create and distribute advertising content for Pontus. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Financial Star News Inc operates the website www.thefinancialstar.com.

Financial Star is a privately owned, marketing firm based out of Vancouver, B.C. which provides corporate communications services for public companies. Neither Financial Star, nor any of its respective directors or officers owns any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Financial Star is an arm's length party to Pontus.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. makes pure plant-based protein powder sourced from nutritious water lentils, farm-grown in Vancouver, B.C., with development plans to expand to Surrey, B.C. Not only does Pontus Protein Powder exceed certified organic standards, but it's also gluten-free, pure and allergen safe. It's jam-packed full of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and ALL the essential amino acids. This is not your average lentil, these are water lentils; a crop that can be harvested every 24 hours in an indoor aquaponic farm that uses 95% less water than traditional agriculture, using Pontus' proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System (or CEVAS™) aquaponic agritech technology, we're Reinventing Agriculture™. This is wonderful news for a planet populated with us hungry and health-conscious humans.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the expansion of the Company's operations in Surrey, B.C. and the TSXV's approval of the Agreement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability of the Company to finalize and receive the necessary approvals for its anticipated Surrey, B.C. facility, the inability of Pontus to receive TSXV approval for the Agreement, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

