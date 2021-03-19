Pontus Announce Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC), is pleased to announce that it has granted stock options (collectively, the "Options") on March 18, 2021 to a consultant of the Company to purchase of up to 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.96 per Share for a period of two years from the date of grant. All Options vested immediately on the date of grant.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based company that grows water lentil protein for commercial use. Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS™) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims at being the base protein for plant based food products, which will lead this movement that has begun in the world transitioning from meat based to plant based protein.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

*https://food-nutrition.canada.ca/cnf-fce/report-rapport.do

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO

Pontus Protein Ltd.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Connor Yuen

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations: Edge Communications Group, [email protected], (778) 999-4855; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Victoria Bennett, [email protected], (403) 589-7992