Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Renewable Energy Group, Inc., and Certain Officers - REGI

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-02244, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Renewable Energy securities between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Renewable Energy securities during the Class Period, you have until May 3, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Renewable Energy provides clean, low carbon transportation fuels. It is North America's largest producer of advanced biofuels.

The biodiesel tax credit ("BTC") is a federal biodiesel mixture excise tax credit whereby the first person to blend pure biomass-based diesel with petroleum-based diesel fuel receives a $1.00-per-gallon refundable tax credit. It is an incentive shared across the advanced biofuel production and distribution chain through routine, daily trading and negotiation. The BTC was first implemented on January 1, 2005 but has been allowed to lapse and then been reinstated, sometimes retrospectively. In February 2018, the BTC was retroactively reinstated for 2017, but was not reinstated for 2018. In December 2019, the BTC was retroactively reinstated for 2018 and 2019 and made effective from January 2020 through December 2022.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) that, as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate "$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020" because Renewable Energy was not the "proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020." Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service "on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest" to correct these claims.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.17, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $77.77 per share on February 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

http://www.pomerantzlaw.com

