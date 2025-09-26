PomeGran Places #1 in Telecom Services in The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Inclusion in the prestigious list highlights PomeGran's fibre-first strategy, enabling broadband sovereignty and commitment to equitable connectivity across Canada.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - PomeGran Inc. (PomeGran) is proud to announce it has been ranked #1 in Telecom Services on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. PomeGran earned its spot with three-year growth of 557%. Across the full national list, 16 categories are represented. PomeGran also ranked #62 overall, out of 400 companies from across Canada.

Founded in 2020, PomeGran has scaled rapidly by deploying fibre infrastructure in Northern Ontario and Quebec, empowering underserved communities and Internet service providers (ISPs) alike. The company is deploying a $172 million Gigabit fibre-to-the-home project in Northern Ontario. PomeGran is also delivering an 1,800-kilometre fibre network in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Outaouais, Quebec. Together, these projects bring Gigabit connectivity to more than 105,000 homes, businesses, and institutions.

"Our inclusion in this year's ranking is a proud moment for our team and our partners. We are building more than infrastructure. We are at the forefront of enabling digital sovereignty. We are building the foundation for inclusive growth while creating significant impact in rural and Indigenous communities. It also affirms our belief that smart infrastructure, when paired with a shared vision for equity, can reshape opportunity across the country," stated Dr. Kalai S. Kalaichelvan, Chairman & CEO of PomeGran.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail reaches 6.1 million readers every week in print and digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About PomeGran Inc.

PomeGran Inc. is Canada's fastest-growing fibre-centric rural broadband infrastructure provider. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Quebec and Ontario. PomeGran is investing in rural Quebec and Northern Ontario as part of their strategic plan. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fibre assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to enabling broadband sovereignty and bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed Internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today's digital-first economy. Please visit www.pomegran.com.

