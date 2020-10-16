Polysleep Named Canada's Fastest-Growing Retail Company, 42nd overall, on the 2020 Startup List

Polysleep demonstrated two-year growth of 882% between 2017 – 2019 to earn the No. 42 nd spot on the inaugural Report ranking on the 2020 Startup List. Growth remains explosive for the Montreal-based company, with sales on track to exceed $8 million in 2020.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

"It is an honour for us to accomplish so much in such a short period in the market. Each year was a constant work of improvement, and this recognition reflects the success of the effort and teamwork that inspires us to continue innovating and growing with solid steps," says Jeremiah Curvers, Co-founder and CEO of Polysleep. "At Polysleep, we believe every Canadian deserves both a healthy and gentle night's sleep, and we are proud to be named Canada's fastest-growing retail company, responsible for millions of happy sleeps from coast-to-coast."

Polysleep has studied and understood the difference between what consumers may feel when visiting their website versus a brand with more authority. As a result, they have created an innovative digital interaction between their products and the audience. The use of local materials and innovative interventions in its products makes it a promising brand in the Canadian market.

About the Growth list. For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

About Canadian Business. Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016, Polysleep is transforming the sleep industry by selling unique, high-quality, sustainable, and locally produced mattresses at the best price. Made 100% in Montreal, Quebec, Polysleep mattresses are designed to offer high-quality products while contributing to the local economy's influence and reducing environmental impact. Polysleep has expanded its assortment to include The Polysleep Pillow, The Polysleep Antimicrobial Topper and the Polysleep Baby Mattress. The brand also works closely with charities across Canada to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need.

