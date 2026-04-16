Polymetallic Silver Deposits are Getting a Strategic Second Look

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary - Silver exploration just became a multi-commodity story. China's imports hit an eight-year high in early 2026 as industrial buyers drained global stockpiles[1], while tungsten prices surged fivefold as depleted inventories and restricted Chinese exports pushed the market toward a severe global shortage[2]. Deposits that deliver bonanza silver grades alongside tungsten, indium, and base metal credits are no longer niche plays; they're attracting critical minerals capital. That structural realignment is putting GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF), Blackrock Silver (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF), Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII), and Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) at the center of a widening investor rotation.

The numbers tell the story. J.P. Morgan now projects silver averaging $81/oz in 2026, while Bank of America has outlined scenarios ranging from $135 to $309 per ounce[3]. On the policy side, the February 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial saw Washington sign eleven new bilateral frameworks and commit over $30 billion in strategic mineral financing[4] to secure domestic supply chains for defense and clean energy. When sovereign capital starts flowing into a sector, polymetallic optionality stops being a buzzword and starts showing up in valuations.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has engaged Dias Airborne Limited to fly a 1,741 line-kilometre high-resolution magnetic survey across its flagship Magno Project in northern British Columbia. The survey is expected to begin in June 2026 and run for approximately 14 days, covering the company's highest-priority target corridors at tight 100-metre line spacing.

This marks the first modern property-wide geophysical survey over the consolidated Magno land package, which now spans more than 37,200 hectares after the company recently filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to the Magno Project. The airborne program will focus on the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone, where surface sampling has already returned silver values up to 2,370 grams per tonne, tungsten up to 6,550 parts per million, and indium concentrations reaching 334 parts per million.

GoldHaven selected Dias based on the geological similarities between Magno and Hercules Metals' Leviathan discovery in Idaho, where the same QMAGT sensor platform helped refine concealed drill targets that led to discovery success. The technology uses superconducting quantum interference device sensors to measure the full tensor of the Earth's magnetic field, providing sharper resolution than conventional magnetic surveys. The company is also evaluating a follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey to further sharpen subsurface targeting before drill mobilization.

"This survey represents a major step forward in systematically unlocking the district-scale potential of Magno," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "By integrating modern high-resolution geophysics with our growing geological database and 2025 surface discoveries, we believe we are significantly improving our ability to define high-confidence drill targets across multiple mineralized systems at Magno."

The company has already submitted its drill permit application for a 2026 program targeting three high-grade zones carrying silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium mineralization. A $1.72 million flow-through financing is underway to fund 2026 exploration. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

GoldHaven is running two active exploration pipelines. At its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, the company recently completed its first diamond drilling program confirming gold and copper anomalism, with Phase 2 drilling scheduled for mid-Q2 2026. Between Magno's emerging multi-system critical minerals story and a 123,900-hectare Brazilian portfolio spanning three projects, GoldHaven offers investors exposure to diversified discovery potential at a stage where most juniors remain focused on a single asset.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments:

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF) reported the third batch of drill results from its Langis 2026 drill program at the Langis silver project in Ontario, Canada, including hole LM-26-290 with a 0.50-metre sample grading 82,334 g/t silver containing abundant native silver, representing the highest-grade single sample ever reported by the company and among the highest silver grades ever reported globally. The hole returned 11.35 metres averaging 4,560 g/t silver, with multiple additional bonanza-grade intercepts reported across the program.

"We are excited to report the third batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program," said Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals. "These results are extraordinary and are among the most significant silver drilled intercepts known to the company globally. Hole LM-26-290 has delivered an exceptional result, highlighted by 82,334 g/t silver from a 0.50m core length sample containing abundant native silver."

Brixton Metals is advancing the Langis silver project in Ontario alongside its Thorn copper-gold-silver project in British Columbia, with ongoing drilling at Langis aimed at delineating the extent of bonanza-grade mineralization and establishing a mineral resource estimate.

Blackrock Silver (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) released an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for its 100%-owned Tonopah West Project in Nevada, outlining a base-case after-tax NPV(5%) of US$437 million and IRR of 28% at US$31/oz silver and US$2,700/oz gold, with average annual production of 7.1 million silver equivalent ounces over an 11.2-year mine life at AISC of US$17.44/oz AgEq. At one-year analyst consensus prices, the economics escalate to a US$1.55 billion after-tax NPV and 79% IRR, with initial capital of US$190 million recovered in 1.4 years.

"This updated PEA marks a significant milestone in the systematic de-risking of the Tonopah West Project," said Andrew Pollard, President and CEO of Blackrock Silver. "When we published our inaugural preliminary economic assessment 18-months ago, every ounce in the mine plan was inferred. Today we are presenting a high confidence Project underpinned by a substantial indicated resource base of 40.2 million silver equivalent ounces, nearly double what we reported in our Previous MRE."

Blackrock Silver targets an underground development decision at Tonopah West in H2-2027, with permitting initiatives advancing in parallel and the project positioned in one of the largest historic silver districts in North America.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Toronto, Ontario to Dillon, Montana, positioning the company closer to U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and industrial partners following its NASDAQ listing and US$90 million IPO in July 2025 and a US$129 million follow-on financing in December 2025. The move accompanies the acquisition of Montana's Gentung Tungsten Project, expected to restart production in 2026, and deepens Almonty Industries' strategic alignment with U.S. critical mineral supply chain security.

"Relocating our headquarters to the United States is not merely symbolic," said Lewis Black, Chairman, President and CEO of Almonty Industries. "It reflects who we are – as Montana is the location of our recently acquired Gentung Tungsten Project – and where our future lies. Our investors, customers, and strategic partners are here because they recognize the urgency of building a Western tungsten supply chain free from Chinese dependence."

Almonty Industries operates the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, as well as projects in Portugal and Spain. With Sangdong Phase 1 complete and Gentung on track for restart, the company is targeting a dominant position in the global non-Chinese tungsten supply chain.

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) reported final assays from the Puro Corazon claim at the Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, Mexico, including a 4.6-metre interval averaging 201 g/t silver, 4.5% lead, and 9.8% zinc (557 g/t AgEq) in drillhole 26CLM-221. All 23 planned holes are complete, with sampling and mapping within 13 levels of historic mine workings ongoing and approximately 1,300 individual samples collected to date.

"The 2025-26 drill program successfully outlined and upgraded mineralization on the Puro Corazon claim; extending mineralization within the skarn-altered halo around the main intrusion for upwards of 400 metres laterally and to depths of up to 500 metres below surface, where it transitions into previously identified mineralization in the larger CLM claim block," said Rob Macdonald, Vice President of Exploration of Southern Silver Exploration. "More significantly, drilling also intersected multiple bonanza-grade, replacement-styled intercepts on the outer edge of the skarn-altered halo, potentially forming a shallow high-grade lens outboard of the main skarn zone and starting within 200 metres of surface."

Southern Silver Exploration plans to incorporate the Puro Corazon results into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the broader Cerro Las Minitas project, expected to enhance project economics and mine plan scalability.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

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