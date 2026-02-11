Polymetallic Explorers Gain Ground as Copper Deficit Reshapes Discovery Premiums

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resource Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- The International Copper Study Group now projects a 150,000-tonne refined copper deficit for 2026, reversing its earlier surplus forecast as production growth slows to just 0.9% against demand that continues to outpace new supply[1]. Federal investment is widening beyond rare earths to cover high-risk minerals including tungsten and antimony, with MINING.COM reporting that Washington's 2026 policy agenda will prioritize processing capacity for metals where the U.S. remains almost entirely dependent on foreign supply[2]. GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH), Emerita Resources (TSXV: EMO), Amaroq (TSXV: AMRQ), Silvercorp (NYSE-A: SVM) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) are positioned across that expanding critical minerals spectrum.

Boston Consulting Group's January analysis warns that isolated government and corporate efforts to reconfigure supply chains are insufficient, calling instead for coordinated mineral ecosystems that link producers, processors and buyers under shared pricing and offtake structures[3]. Institutions are positioning for that structural shift: the EU, U.S. and Japan are expected to sign a trilateral memorandum of understanding on critical raw materials cooperation within 30 days of the February 4 ministerial, targeting joint investment in mining, refining and recycling to reduce dependence on Chinese-controlled supply[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at its Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia. The company's 2025 surface exploration program identified a previously undocumented tungsten zone at the Vines Lake showing, where assays returned up to 6,550 parts per million tungsten. These results validate historical tungsten data at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while expanding the known footprint across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones spanning approximately 1.3 kilometers of strike length.

"These results represent a meaningful step forward in defining Magno as a large, zoned, intrusion-related mineral system," said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies reinforces our interpretation of a porphyry-driven system at depth. The emerging geological and metal zonation patterns share important similarities with Coeur Mining's Silvertip district, while Magno's broader critical-metal footprint highlights the potential for a multi-commodity discovery with district-scale upside."

The tungsten discovery comes at a strategically important time for Western economies. China implemented strict export controls on tungsten throughout 2025, and the country controls over 80% of global tungsten supply. The metal possesses the highest melting point of any element, making it essential for cutting tools, defense applications including ammunition and armor, semiconductor manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. These export restrictions have elevated tungsten to critical mineral status across North America and Europe.

The 2025 program at Magno successfully verified historical showings while discovering tungsten at Vines Lake where previous sampling had not documented the metal. Results from 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne alongside lead values exceeding 20% and zinc reaching 3.8% at the Magno and D-Zone carbonate replacement occurrences. Forty-five samples returned over 100 grams per tonne silver. The discovery of indium adds another strategic dimension, with values up to 334 parts per million. Indium is used in electronics and renewable energy technologies.

GoldHaven has also completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil. Nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters tested priority targets and discovered bornite, which suggests potential for a substantial gold-copper system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186.16 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously and assay results pending from Copeçal. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Emerita Resources (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) intersected 9.2 meters grading 1.4% copper, 0.4% lead, 1.3% zinc, 0.41 g/t gold and 21.48 g/t silver in drill hole EC094 at its El Cura deposit in Spain. Additional notable results from ongoing drilling included 5.6 meters grading 1.2% copper, 0.6% lead, 1.3% zinc, 0.82 g/t gold and 28.00 g/t silver in hole EC093, extending mineralization across approximately 420 meters along strike and 460 meters down-dip.

El Cura is part of Emerita Resources' wholly owned Iberian Belt West project which hosts three Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide deposits currently undergoing Prefeasibility Studies. Assay results for 91 holes were prepared in mid-January for inclusion into the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate that will be used in the PFS, representing a substantial increase over the 39 holes considered in the 2025 El Cura maiden MRE.

Amaroq (TSXV: AMRQ) (OTCQX: AMRQF) has confirmed high-grade iron and copper-gold potential at its Minturn prospect in northwest Greenland following 2025 exploration results revealing surface magnetite grades up to 69.5% iron across a nine-kilometre strike. The reinterpretation of historical geophysical data suggests Minturn represents a Kiruna-style Iron Oxide Copper Gold system with extensive iron oxide alteration and brecciation, supported by soil sampling across parallel electromagnetic anomalies indicating copper and gold mineralization potential.

"These initial results from Minturn demonstrate that Greenland has the geological ingredients to host truly elephant-scale mineral systems," said James Gilbertson, VP Exploration of Amaroq. "The identification of what appears to be a Kiruna-style IOCG project, underpinned by extensive iron oxide alteration and very high iron grades at surface, represents a significant strategic step for Amaroq and its joint venture company, Gardaq."

Amaroq is designing an aggressive 2026 follow-up campaign including scout drilling, detailed mapping and ground geophysical surveys to delineate the extent of the mineralized system. The company identified preliminary analyses showing low levels of impurities in iron-rich samples which supports potential Direct Shipping Ore applications for Direct Reduced Iron products.

Silvercorp (NYSE-A: SVM) (TSX: SVM) has updated its budget for the El Domo copper-gold project in Ecuador to $284 million, representing a $44 million increase primarily driven by VAT rate adjustments and equipment additions. The company spent $44.5 million in 2025 advancing site preparation and achieved significant milestones including moving over 2.6 million cubic metres of material and completing a 600-bed construction camp with more than 960,000 hours worked without major incidents.

Based on the refined budget, Silvercorp has scheduled El Domo for production by July 1, 2027, representing a six-month delay from the previous early-2027 target. The company expects to execute a mining contract with China Railway 19th Bureau Group valued at $35 million for the construction phase and approximately $63 million for five years of operations.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) has awarded a contract worth $6.1 million to EXP Services for project management and engineering support during the construction phase of its Ontario cobalt sulfate refinery. The facility is advancing toward mechanical completion in H1 2027 with commissioning and production expected in the following months.

"Partnering with EXP provides Electra with the additional project and construction management support needed as we move into the final phase of refinery development," said Paolo Toscano, VP Project & Engineering of Electra Battery Materials. "The team is committed to safety and timely execution as we work to build capacity for a domestic supply of battery-grade materials."

The refinery represents North America's only cobalt sulfate facility under development and is positioned to produce 5,100 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt annually once operational, with planned expansion to 6,500 tonnes per year. Electra Battery Materials maintains a cash position supporting the completion of key civil, mechanical and structural work including foundations, utilities and installation of solvent extraction and crystallizer equipment.

