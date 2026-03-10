Polymatech Electronics to Showcase Vein Finder Technology and Advanced Medical LED Solutions at HIMSS Global Health Conference 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Polymatech Electronics will present its latest healthcare and optoelectronic innovations at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2026 in Las Vegas. The company will highlight its Vein Finder technology and advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) LED solutions designed for medical, dental, and clinical lighting applications.

Visitors can meet the Polymatech team at Booth 6437 on Level 2 of the exhibition floor, where the company will demonstrate a range of technologies supporting modern healthcare environments and precision medical lighting.

Polymatech - UV Diode

As part of the conference, Polymatech will also sponsor the HIMSS blood drive, where its Vein Finder technology will be showcased on Level 1 during the conference. The system is designed to assist healthcare professionals by enhancing vein visualization, helping improve accuracy and efficiency during blood collection and clinical procedures.

Technology Solutions on Display

Polymatech will showcase several semiconductor-based technologies developed to support medical device innovation and advanced healthcare environments, including:

Vein Finder technology designed to support improved vein visualization during clinical procedures

COB LED solutions for UV dental curing systems

COB LED modules designed for surgical lighting and medical illumination

COB LED technology for high-performance general lighting in healthcare facilities

Red-light COB LED samples designed to support photobiomodulation and therapeutic medical device development

The company's advanced COB technology platform provides high reliability, precise optical performance, and superior thermal management, enabling next-generation solutions for medical devices, therapeutic systems, and specialized healthcare lighting environments.

Executive Engagement and Industry Meetings

In addition to its exhibition presence, Polymatech leadership will participate in several pre-scheduled executive meetings with healthcare technology partners, system integrators, and industry stakeholders during the conference.

Representing Polymatech Electronics at HIMSS 2026 will be:

Jason Herro

Executive Vice President – U.S. Operations

Executive Vice President – U.S. Operations Rob Rueth

Sales

Sales Ryan Young

Sales

Sales Dr. Allison Fox

Sales

The team will be available to discuss healthcare technology collaborations, clinical applications, and strategic partnerships with organizations seeking advanced semiconductor and photonic solutions.

Healthcare professionals and technology leaders attending HIMSS 2026 are invited to visit Polymatech at Booth 6437 on Level 2 to learn more about the company's latest innovations in medical imaging and advanced LED technologies.

For additional information, visit www.polymatech.in.

