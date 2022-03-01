Poly Culture North America Releases "Digital Performance" Report

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Poly Culture of North America and Vancouver Academy of Music (VAM) jointly released its Research Report "The Inspiration of 'Digital Performance' to Global Cultural Exchange -- Analysis of Digital Show and Art Exhibition against the backdrop of Digitization". The report details the digital upgrade and transformation of traditional live performances and art exhibitions with the development of digital technology and the globalization of internet infrastructure.

The report analyzes the development context and future development direction of "Digital Performance" from background, advantages and trends. During the pandemic, Poly Culture North America has made great efforts to promote the practice of "Digital Performance", successfully held several online events in Canada, and established cooperative relationships with VAM to present a visual feast for the audiences around the world through several online concerts. In addition, Poly Culture North America has explored a set of effective "Digital Performance" work models through its practice.

The digital transformation of global performances and art exhibitions has become inevitable. Poly Culture North America, an important way for Poly Culture Group to enter the international arena, will continue to understand the development trend of "Digital Performance" and upgrade the performance model in the future.

