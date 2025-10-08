Pollin Fertility Joins Ontario Fertility Program Following Landmark Provincial Investment

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollin Fertility is proud to announce its participation in the Ontario Fertility Program (OFP) following today's announcement by the Honourable Minister Sylvia Jones of historic new funding commitments to increase the number of funded fertility treatment cycles available to families across the province. This marks the first expansion to the program in more than a decade.

As leaders in fertility care, Pollin Fertility congratulates the Ministry of Health on this milestone investment in reproductive health. The expansion will allow more Ontarians to access high-quality, world-class fertility services without the same financial barriers that have prevented many from building their families.

"Pollin was founded with the mission of making leading-edge fertility care accessible, compassionate, and patient-focused," said Melody Adhami, CEO of Pollin Fertility. "We commend Minister Jones and the Province of Ontario for recognizing the urgent need for expanded access to treatment. We are thrilled to join the Ontario Fertility Program and to extend the reach of care to even more patients who deserve the chance to grow their families."

Dr. Kim Garbedian, Medical Director at Pollin Fertility, emphasized the impact of this announcement for patients:

"Infertility is a medical condition, not a choice. Today's announcement represents hope for thousands of Ontarians who have been waiting for greater access to care. At Pollin, we are committed to delivering clinical excellence, cutting-edge science, and deeply personalized support to every patient, and we look forward to contributing to the success of the Ontario Fertility Program."

Pollin Fertility brings together some of Canada's most experienced reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and care teams in a modern, patient-centered environment. Joining the OFP underscores Pollin's commitment to advancing fertility care and to ensuring that every patient feels supported on their path to parenthood.

About Pollin Fertility

Pollin Fertility is a Toronto-based, world-class fertility clinic dedicated to helping patients achieve their dreams of building families through innovation, compassionate care, and scientific excellence. Offering a full suite of fertility services and treatments, Pollin is recognized for its commitment to patient advocacy, inclusivity, and clinical outcomes.

