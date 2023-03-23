Poll: Majority of Canadians Agree - The World Needs More Canadian Energy

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - More than three-in-four Canadians (77 per cent) agree Canada has an opportunity to play a key role in enhancing energy security worldwide, according to a new public opinion poll conducted March 17 to 19 by Research Co. for Canada Action.

"Our polling feedback suggests Canadians want to be the supplier of choice to meet growing oil and natural gas demand worldwide. As a responsible nation that values its workers, families, and the environment, a strong Canadian presence in the global energy market is vital," said Canada Action founder and chief spokesperson Cody Battershill.

"The world wants our product, and these poll results suggest Canadians want to make that product available," Battershill said.

The results suggest that more than two-thirds of Canadians polled (68 per cent) think Canada should make a greater effort to export our energy, given that demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is projected to grow 76 per cent by 2040.

"Japan, South Korea, Germany and other allies are actively seeking our support in pursuing greater energy security. Through this poll, Canadians are telling us they want to do more. So let's take action; let's provide the world with responsible Canadian energy," Battershill said.

With the recent progress on Cedar LNG in Kitimat, BC and with the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project nearing completion, it's very encouraging to find Canadians still support our energy sector and its record on emissions reductions and other environmental innovations, as well as energy security, Indigenous Reconciliation, and local and regional prosperity.

The poll also shows that while three-in-five Canadians polled (59 per cent) are aware of the high global demand for energy, only two-in-five Canadians (39 per cent) are aware that Canada is the fourth largest producer of oil in the world, the sixth largest producer of natural gas in the world, the ninth largest wind power producer in the world and the third largest hydroelectric producer.

This indicates a need for increased awareness and education on the country's energy resources and global energy demand. Overall, the poll questioned 1,000 adults online across Canada and found strong support for Canada's energy sector.

Canada Action is a non-partisan, national coalition that advocates for the responsible development of Canada's various natural resources, for the industries that move that development forward, and for the workers, families and communities the sector supports.

Additional findings include:

At least four-in-five Canadians consider the following three issues as "very important" or "moderately important":

That countries source the food, energy and minerals they need from responsible, democratically aligned jurisdictions (81 per cent)



That we strike a balance between investing in renewable energy sources like wind and solar, and continuing to develop Canada's oil and natural gas resources (80 per cent)

oil and natural gas resources (80 per cent)

That every Canadian has access to Canadian oil as we gradually eliminate dependence on imported oil from countries such as Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members (also 80 per cent)

Just over four-in-five Canadians (81 per cent) would rather use energy from Canada for their daily needs than rely on energy imports from other countries.

would rather use energy from for their daily needs than rely on energy imports from other countries. Practically three-in-four Canadians want Canada to carry on with the following two recommendations:

Pass a bill similar to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers incentives for investing in clean technology, carbon capture and domestic energy production, to retain jobs and investment within our country (74 per cent)



Continue oil and natural gas production as long as there is a worldwide demand for it, while concurrently working towards reducing emissions through innovation and collaboration (73 per cent)

More than three-in-four Canadians (77 per cent) agree that Canada has an opportunity to play a key role in enhancing energy security for allies around the world.

agree that has an opportunity to play a key role in enhancing energy security for allies around the world. More than three-in-five Canadians (62 per cent) agree that investing in Canada's oil and natural gas sector makes sense if you value climate leadership, social progress and transparency, because Canada is a global leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

More than half of Canadians (57 per cent) agree that a cap on Canadian oil and natural gas production is a cap on energy security.

agree that a cap on Canadian oil and natural gas production is a cap on energy security. More than seven-in-ten Canadians (72 per cent) agree that Canada's oil and gas sector is important to the country's prosperity because the oil and natural gas industry generated $505 billion in government revenues between 2000 and 2019.

Three-in-five Canadians (60 per cent) agree that Canada's oil and natural gas sector is important to global emissions reductions because Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asia could provide the annual net emissions equivalent reduction of removing every single car from Canadian roads.

The poll's margin of error, which measures sample variability, is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

