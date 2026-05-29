Police Association of Ontario Honours Extraordinary Acts of Heroism at the 2026 Police Services Hero of the Year Awards Ceremony

The award recipients were honoured during the Police Association of Ontario's 94th Annual Meeting and Convention, where representatives from 41 local police associations across the province gathered to recognize the exceptional individuals and teams dedicated to protecting and serving their communities.

Congratulations to the 2026 award winners:

On-Duty Difference Maker – Uniform Officer - Awarded to a police officer who has exceeded job expectations while on duty

Winner: Preston Gabriele, Hamilton Police Service

After responding to a domestic disturbance in which the suspect had violently kicked in multiple doors, Constable Preston Gabriele of the Hamilton Police Service exceeded expectations while on duty. That night, he temporarily secured the damaged doors to ensure the victim's safety. The following day, he returned with tools and materials he purchased with his own money and permanently repaired the victim's doors himself. His selfless actions demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the victim's safety during a time of crisis, exemplifying what it means to go above and beyond his duties.

On-Duty Difference Maker – Civilian Police Service Employee - Awarded to a civilian police service employee who has exceeded job expectations while on duty

Winner: Olivia Gater, Thunder Bay Police Service

Olivia Gater was awarded the On-Duty Difference Maker Award for her service as a vital bridge between policing and social care, helping vulnerable individuals access the support they need. Olivia works with members across investigative units to provide case management, advocacy, and connections to essential services, and since 2023 has expanded the program's reach, resulting in a 1,000% increase in referrals and an 82% average annual growth rate. Her compassion and advocacy are evident in the development of initiatives such as ReconnectU and InReach, improving outcomes for individuals in crisis while strengthening community trust in policing.

The Extra Mile Award - Awarded to a police officer or civilian police service employee who has performed a one-time, extraordinary act of kindness or bravery while off duty

Winner: Jacob Garcia, Peel Regional Police Service

Constable Jacob Garcia demonstrated remarkable heroism while off duty when he came to the aid of an individual suffering from gunshot wounds. After hearing multiple shots from outside, he immediately investigated and patrolled the area until he located a victim with life-threatening injuries. Without hesitation, he administered first aid using only his hands until police and paramedics arrived, actions that directly saved the victim's life. His response reflects the highest standards of policing through selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to others. Beyond this incident, Constable Garcia has also been recognized for his strong leadership and ongoing dedication to community involvement.

Community Role Model - Awarded to a police officer or civilian police service employee who has made a significant contribution to their community over an extended period

Winner: Devon Archer, Ottawa Police Service

Sergeant Devon Archer is being recognized for his outstanding contributions as a community role model, consistently going above and beyond to build trust and create opportunities for youth. Through innovative initiatives like the "Grow the Writer" program and the Ottawa Police Blues FC, he has fostered mentorship, promoted literacy, and strengthened relationships between police and underrepresented communities. His efforts have supported at-risk youth through scholarships and programming, and created meaningful connections through sport, education, and outreach. Sgt. Archer's leadership, and commitment to community engagement continue to make a lasting impact.

Police Hero Honour Roll Award - Awarded to a police officer or civilian police service employee who has made a significant impact over the past decade.

Winner: Dr. Angela Eke, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Dr. Angela Eke is being recognized for her province-wide impact on policing through leadership in risk assessment, offender management, and victim protection. She co-developed the internationally validated Child Pornography Offender Risk Tool (CPORT), widely used to improve risk assessment in high-risk cases. She has also led collaborative initiatives, including the CELIA Intimate Partner Violence Project, working with Indigenous partners such as the Chiefs of Ontario and the Barrie Native Friendship Centre to enhance culturally responsive policing and victim safety. Her work continues to advance evidence-based policing through research, partnerships, and applied practice.

The Police Association of Ontario's Awards Committee, comprising members-at-large, the President, the Board Chair, and civilian association staff, faced the challenging task of selecting winners from hundreds of heartfelt nominations. Members of the public are encouraged to view the stories of the 2026 Police Services Hero of the Year Award winners at www.policehero.ca.

"The Police Services Hero of the Year Awards celebrate the exceptional work of police personnel across Ontario, and we are proud to recognize this year's recipients. These award winners exemplify the highest standards of policing, demonstrating unwavering commitment, bravery, and courage both on and off duty. The awards honour not only individual achievement, but also the strength of teamwork and the deep community partnerships that define policing every day." – Mark Baxter, President

About the Police Association of Ontario (PAO)

The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) is the recognized voice for over 33,000 sworn officers and civilian police personnel from 46 police associations across Ontario. Dedicated to advocacy, representation, and support, the PAO provides its members with vital resources, education, and a strong presence in legislative and policy discussions. Founded in 1933, the PAO has played a pivotal role in shaping the policing profession in Ontario, advancing safe workplaces, fostering healthy labour relations, and prioritizing the mental health and well-being of its members. For more information, visit www.pao.ca.

SOURCE Police Association of Ontario

For media inquiries, please contact: Kiki Cloutier, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, Police Association of Ontario, E-mail: [email protected], Cell: 416-885-4651