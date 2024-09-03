Pole Star Global Expands Maritime Intelligence with Launch of the DOMAIN Insights Engine Plus New Global Brand

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pole Star Global, the leading provider of maritime intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of DOMAIN, their new, high-performance intelligence and insights engine. Fueled by AI-ready, cutting-edge machine learning, DOMAIN meticulously gathers and normalizes vast data sets, ensuring unparalleled speed, accuracy and reliability across Pole Star's broad Spectrum of maritime solutions. DOMAIN outclasses competitive offerings by aggregating near-real-time and descriptive data on over 50,000 large commercial vessels. DOMAIN delivers the most comprehensive and accurate primary data and analytics in the entire maritime industry.

"DOMAIN is a significant leap forward for Maritime Intelligence solutions. Companies concerned with core applications, such as operational safety, risk management, dark vessel detection and homeland security now have a clear choice for superior accuracy, speed and performance. We developed DOMAIN with significant input from our financial services, government and global shipping company partners. It represents the perfect fusion of advanced data science, industry expertise and practical applications." - Bob Skea, CEO of Pole Star Global

The DOMAIN intelligence and insight engine is the core technology that drives all of Pole Star's products including the recently announced Zone Events. Built on a modern cloud-based architecture and powered by Pole Star Global's unmatched access to first-hand authoritative voyage data, DOMAIN equips organisations with the transparency and tools required to navigate the complexities of global trade and transport with confidence.

DOMAIN is Pole Star's first major launch under their new global brand experience, designed to amplify Pole Star Global's unwavering commitment to innovation, transparency and client success. The launch unifies the recently acquired Stratum5 solutions with Pole Star's proven family of industry-leading maritime solutions.

"As we push the limits of innovation, we are driven by a singular vision: to empower our clients with unparalleled insights and solutions that navigate the complexities of global trade with precision and trust. With DOMAIN as the cornerstone, we are setting a new standard for transparency, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance in the maritime industry." - James Ferguson, CRO of Pole Star Global

For more information on DOMAIN and The New Global Brand Experience visit www.polestarglobal.com.

