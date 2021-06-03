PointsBet hires Canadian gaming industry veteran Nic Sulsky as they look to expand into Canadian market

DENVER, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today that it has appointed Nic Sulsky as Chief Commercial Officer for their Canadian operations, effective June 8, 2021, in a move that confirms PointsBet's intent to launch its products and services in Canada. Following passage by the Canadian House of Commons, the Canadian Senate is currently considering a bill to legalize single-event sports betting.

A gaming industry veteran and Toronto native, Sulsky's appointment highlights PointsBet's commitment to understanding and being a leader in the proposed Canadian market. Sulsky is the former president of Monkey Knife Fight, the third-largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Previously, Sulsky co-founded InGamer, an innovative in-game fantasy platform, which launched in 2010 in partnership with CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

The hire marks PointsBet's first in Canada and represents the company's inaugural step toward its strategy of building a Canadian leadership team for the potential Canadian marketplace – one that understands the unique Canadian sports landscape and Canadian fans.

"I'm thrilled to be joining PointsBet," said Nic Sulsky, PointsBet Canada Chief Commercial Officer. "This is an international company embracing what it means to be Canadian, and its commitment to providing a made-in-Canada platform for Canadian fans was the deciding factor for me in taking on this role. Now that the legalization of single-game sports betting is close to final approval by the federal government, I'm looking forward to launching a truly Canadian platform that will not only provide good jobs in an exciting industry, but also offer Canadian fans an entertaining and engaging experience like no other."

"PointsBet is excited to welcome Nic to the team, adding strong talent that knows how to build first-class gaming brands while possessing a deep understanding of the Canadian landscape," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "With legislation now before the Canadian Senate, our hope is that this will be the first of many Canadian hires as we work to ensure our Canadian leadership team both understands and reflects the unique characteristics of the Canadian sports environment and its millions of loyal fans."

Bill C-218, which would legalize wagering on single-sporting events for the first time, has been passed by the House of Commons and is now awaiting Senate approval.

If the Bill gets passed during the current legislative session, the incremental growth in the regulated Canadian sports betting industry has been estimated at between $1.2 billion and $2.2 billion , creating more than 2,500 jobs. Between 60% and 75% of that growth is estimated to come from online wagering. (PriceWaterhouseCoopers, "Economic Analysis of Single Sports Betting Legalization," February 2021 )

Founded in Australia in 2015, PointsBet (ASX:PBH) is a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States. With a scalable cloud-based platform that offers clients innovative sports wagering products, the company has established itself as one of the fastest-growing sports-betting platforms in the world.

Toronto resident Nic Sulsky is an accomplished leader in the fantasy gaming industry. As president of Monkey Knife Fight, founded in 2018, he built the third-largest daily fantasy sports company in North America in just three years, prior to its sale to Bally's Corp. in January 2021 for US$90 million. Previously, Sulsky co-founded InGamer, an innovative in-game fantasy platform, in 2010, which launched in partnership with CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

Sulsky lives and works in Toronto. His appointment as Chief Commercial Officer is effective on June 8, 2021.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

