Points for School and CST partner to provide families with an innovative source of RESP funding

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting today, through an innovative partnership between Points for School Inc. and the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST), Canadians can use their loyalty points to fund a CST Spark Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP).

"We're thrilled to be working with CST, leaders in the educational savings industry to offer this unique way to fund RESPs," says Suzanne Tyson, CEO of Points for School. "Everyone is feeling the financial pinch these days, so this new option allows parents a way to preserve their cash while still funding their children's future education."

Canadians are still some of the most avid loyalty program participants in the world. According to Patrick Sojka, Founder of RewardsCanada.ca, Canadians have 20 to 30 or more loyalty program memberships, often with an intentional focus of active participation in 6 to 10 core programs.

"Partnering with Points for Schools was a natural fit to expand RESP funding options for Canadians," said Jeff Beck, Chief Marketing Officer at CST Savings Inc. "We know that Canadians are finding it difficult to save for post-secondary education. Our partnership with Points for School will allow families to increase their contributions. Even if parents have limited loyalty points, they often know relatives who are eager to help. Every contribution supports a stronger future for their child's education."

Participating in the Points for School program is free to members and opening a CST Spark account is quick and easy.

To learn more about Points for School, visit: https://pointsforschool.com/cst

To learn more about CST Spark RESPs visit: CST Spark

About Points for School

Powered by GuardMe International Insurance, Points for School enables students, families and donors to convert loyalty points into educational funding.

About CST

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to improving access to post-secondary education to foster a more resilient and inclusive country for generations to come. For more than 60 years, CST has helped almost 700,000 Canadian families set their children up for success through post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, CST has awarded over $3 million to students pursuing post-secondary education through its scholarship and bursary programs.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, C.S.T. Spark Inc. and C.S.T. Consultants Inc. operate under the master brand name CST.

