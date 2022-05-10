On May 17, "Pay as you like": From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission to the Museum is free, and visitors are invited to make a donation of their choice to enjoy Pointe-à-Callière's permanent and temporary exhibitions. Donations will go to the Pointe-à-Callière Foundation to support the Museum's mission and projects. This spring: Discover our "event" exhibition, VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas, as well as Favourites!Our Collections on Display, a "birthday" exhibition celebrating Montreal through 400 objects from the Museum's collections.

A big surprise also awaits the public to help everyone celebrate this special moment! Between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., two internationally renowned mystery artists from Montreal will give unique musical performances at the public piano in Place Royale. Just a few steps away is the Museum's Wish Tree, a participatory art installation on which visitors can hang a small note, wish, message of love, or even ideas for the future of the Montréal!

The party continues online with the "Happy Birthday Montréal!" quiz. Between May 17 and 23, members of the public can test their knowledge of the city's recent history and get a chance to win Pointe-à-Callière's anniversary grand prize! The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 24. Learn more.

A special "birthday" publication, Pointe-à-Callière: 30 Years of History, retraces the historical milestones of Montréal and its Museum. Read it.

Raconter Montréal podcast: New episodes released with special guests ( only available in French)

May 17 also marks the date that 5 new episodes of Raconter Montréal will become available. Launched in 2021 by Pointe-à-Callière and Coyote audio, this podcast hosted by actor Émilie Bibeau takes listeners on a tour of life in Montréal at the time of New France. In a revamped format, distinguished guests are invited to take a personal and contemporary look at fascinating stories told by the Museum's specialists and make connections between history, archaeology and the Montreal of today. With contributions from Rose-Aimée Automne T. Morin, Colombe St-Pierre, Mylène Paquette, Xavier Watso and Laurent Turcot.

Listen to the trailer: https://share.transistor.fm/s/349f8424

A place of memory for future generations

Montréal, the only city in North America whose founding site is known, built a museum complex in 1992 at this very location to preserve and promote its history. Rising above a number of national historic and archaeologic sites that have witnessed thousands of years of human activity from 4,500 years ago to today, Pointe-à-Callière's mission is to help visitors get to know and appreciate the Montréal of yesterday and today—a mission that the institution has carried out with passion and commitment for 30 years!

"The Montréal Archaeology and History Complex is inseparable from the authentic sites that it houses and represents an invaluable legacy for all Montrealers and future generations," said Anne Élisabeth Thibault, Executive Director of the Museum. "The Museum protects this exceptional heritage and makes it accessible all year long through its exhibitions and many cultural and educational activities. Place D'Youville West lies over a significant archaeological site in the history of Montreal and Canada—St. Anne's Market and the Parliament of the United Province of Canada—that deserves our attention. With the same motivation that led to the creation of the Museum in 1992, we want to let the public enjoy this heritage jewel in honour of our 30-year anniversary."

In the past 30 years, the Museum has become a favourite place to visit, a recognized national and international museum, and a reference for the scientific community. The Museum not only gives Montrealers access to the richness of our local history but also to the heritage of humanity through temporary exhibitions of objects entrusted to it by over 250 institutions around the world. Designed using the latest technology and scientific knowledge, these exhibitions link the past to the present and let visitors discover the heritage and invaluable contribution of Montreal's different communities. Examples include recent exhibitions such as Italian Montréal (March 10, 2021 – January 16, 2022) or the current international exhibition VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas, which has an interactive component that lets visitors discover Montréal's Scandinavian communities.

Recognized as a place of memory, Pointe-à-Callière is currently the only major archaeological museum in Canada and also the most visited history museum in Montréal, as over 10 million visitors have passed through its doors since its founding. As the beating heart of Old Montréal, it offers a wide range of free cultural activities to people and families throughout the year, as illustrated by its 30th-anniversary program.

Inaugurated in 1992 for Montréal's 350th anniversary celebrations, Pointe-à-Callière is now the largest archaeological museum in Canada and the most popular history museum in Montréal. Rising above a number of national historic and archaeologic sites, including the birthplace of Montreal, the museum complex's mission is to preserve its collections, enrich knowledge, and showcase and build appreciation for Montréal's archaeological and historical heritage. This mission is fulfilled through conservation, research, and communication activities as well as education, inclusion and community initiatives that both Montrealers and tourists can enjoy.

