Plymouth Brethren Christian Church Expands Podcast Series to North America

"Behind the Plymouth Brethren" brings N.A. voices to global audience

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church is expanding its global podcast series, "Behind the Plymouth Brethren – a not-so Exclusive podcast," with a new set of North American episodes featuring members from across the continent.

Following the podcast's global launch in 2025, the latest episodes mark the first time the series has focused on voices from North America: broadening its reach and offering new perspectives on Plymouth Brethren faith, community life, and the everyday experiences of members of our church.

Hosted by PBCC spokesperson Lloyd Grimshaw, the podcast continues to provide an open platform for church members to share their stories in their own words, addressing common misconceptions including around Plymouth Brethren teachings and highlighting the role of faith in modern life.

The expansion into North America reflects the Church's broader effort to engage more openly with global audiences and to share first-hand accounts of life within the church community.

The first three North American episodes, now available on YouTube, spotlight individuals whose stories reflect both local roots and global connections. Two more episodes are on the way, featuring a diverse range of personal experiences-- from entrepreneurship and mentorship to community involvement and charitable work.

"For many years, the Brethren have focused quietly on our families and faith communities," said Mr. Grimshaw. "Through our podcast and its guests, including these new North American voices, we want to offer a clearer picture of who we are by telling real stories from our members around the world."

The latest podcast features Daniel White, who grew up in Northern Ireland during a period of conflict and now lives in Detroit, MI with his family. His story traces a journey across the UK and Ireland to the United States, highlighting themes of resilience, opportunity, and the support of a global church community.

Two earlier episodes crisscross the Canadian plains: Maple Creek, SK-based Michael Bond shares how life in a small rural town is complemented by international travel and a global network built through work and church connections; Regina, SK-based entrepreneur Melissa Biggs discusses launching a new business while balancing a career in sales and marketing and addresses common misconceptions about women in the Church--emphasizing personal choice and professional ambition.

Episodes of "Behind the Plymouth Brethren – a not-so Exclusive podcast" are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

About the PBCC: The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church was established around 200 years ago, founded by John Nelson Darby, one of the most influential Protestant thinkers of the 19th century. Today there are more than 54,000 community members across Australia, the Caribbean, Europe, New Zealand, North and South America and the United Kingdom. For more information on the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, visit their website.

SOURCE Plymouth Brethren Christian Church

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