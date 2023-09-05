Plutonic Gold Belt, Western Australia - Numerous High-Grade gold intercepts from Trident drilling program

Catalyst's MD/CEO, James Champion de Crespigny, said: "This infill drilling program at Trident is an important step for Catalyst to progress the Trident DFS. One might describe this drilling as comfort drilling – there were gaps within the Trident Resource where Catalyst preferred to have closer spaced drilling. This infill drilling closes those gaps, giving greater comfort to the Mineral Resource and ultimately the DFS."

Drilling highlights:

14m @ 2.550 g/t Au (from 144m)

3m @ 4.270 g/t Au (170m)

9m @ 3.260 g/t Au (177m)

8m @ 10.050 g/t Au (190m)

9m @ 33.310 g/t Au (155m) 12m @ 6.1 g/t Au From (139m)

7m @ 4.6 g/t Au From (149m)

12m @ 12.89 g/t Au (149m)

9m @ 64.39 g/t Au (180m)

Summary of Drilling Program

During July, drilling contractors were mobilised at the Trident deposit to complete a reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program (RC collars with diamond tails), targeting priority areas in the known mineralisation.

The objective of the program was to improve the density of drill coverage within the Trident Mineral Resource.

The drilling results will also be used for further metallurgical testing and geotechnical assessment as part of the DFS.

The drill results are in areas where the mineralisation was estimated to be very high grade. However, the drill density was low. In these important parts of the Resource, closer spaced drilling was important. The fact that these intercepts are returning high-grade results, and as such confirming the continuity of this high-grade mineralisation, is very encouraging.

TDR0050: Example of infill drilling closing a gap in Trident Resource model. Note the continuation of high-grade zones within the gap, increasing the confidence in the drill data upon which the Resource is based.

Catalyst has reviewed drillhole data made available through the acquisition of the Vango Mining tenure, and applied the previous verification performed by Vango technical personnel. Vango Mining had announced on 4 April 2017 and 2 May 2017 results of their data review including contributions from Resolute Mining (ASX: RSG - 1997), Homestake Mining (2000), and Dampier Gold (ASX: DAU - 2011).

Trident Deposit & Scoping Study

The Trident deposit is located on existing mining leases, approximately 25km north-east of the Plutonic gold mine. An existing, well maintained haul road connects Trident to the Plutonic mill.

Trident hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 945kt at 9.4g/t Au for 285koz Au1 and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 645kt at 6g/t Au for 125koz Au. Catalyst recently released the results of a Scoping Study at Trident which utilised a 230koz of the 410koz Mineral Resource. This study demonstrated the potential for strong cashflows with low upfront development capital. Catalyst has commenced a DFS, which the results of the drilling program will support.

The details of the scoping study are below.

Financial outputs (at A$2,700 gold price)



NPV (5%) A$m 245 IRR % 132 % Payback (yrs) Yrs 1 Undiscounted free cashflow A$m 294 C1 cash cost A$/oz 817 AISC A$/oz 1,046

Operational outputs



LOM yrs 4.3 LOM tonnes ktpa 1,073 LOM grade g/t Au 6.7 LOM gold production oz 229,521 Recoveries % 89 % LOM recovered ounces oz 204,274





Production from indicated resources % 87 % Pre-production capital A$m 36 LOM capital A$m 69





Average annual tonnes mined ktpa 264,488 Average annual grade g/t Au 6.7 Average annual gold production oz 57,005 Average annual free cashflow A$m 82

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited.

Competent person's statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Quigley, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Quigley is a employee of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Quigley consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

JORC 2012 Mineral Resources and Reserves

Catalyst confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements

ABOUT CATALYST METALS

Catalyst Metals is an ASX listed gold producer and explorer. Catalyst has a multi-asset strategy and controls three high grade, highly prospective and strategic gold belts in Australia:

In Western Australia , the Plutonic Gold Project, which holds the Plutonic Gold Mine and +40km of neighbouring high-grade, underexplored tenements. The project hosts a NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.6Moz at 3.5g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.3Moz at 3.7g/t Au.

, the Plutonic Gold Project, which holds the Plutonic Gold Mine and +40km of neighbouring high-grade, underexplored tenements. The project hosts a NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.6Moz at 3.5g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.3Moz at 3.7g/t Au. In Victoria , a large, contiguous and dominant Four Eagles Gold Project, covering 75 kilometres of strike length immediately north of the proven +22Moz Bendigo goldfields and near Agnico Eagle's high grade Fosterville gold mine; and

, a large, contiguous and dominant Four Eagles Gold Project, covering 75 kilometres of strike length immediately north of the proven +22Moz Bendigo goldfields and near Agnico Eagle's high grade gold mine; and In Tasmania , a strategic tenement package covering 25 kilometres of the under explored Henty fault and operates the high-grade Henty Gold Mine which has produced 1.4Moz of gold at a head grade of 8.9 g/t Au.

APPENDIX 1: TRIDENT GOLD DEPOSIT DRILLHOLE DATA

Table 1a: Trident diamond drill hole collars as available at the time of reporting

Hole Easting

(MGA) Northing

(MGA) Level Depth Dip Azimuth Status TRD0036 765948 7214156 600.4 113 70 152.3 Abandoned TRD0037 765920 7214173 600.2 171.6 -68.6 152.3 Completed TRD0038 765894 7214147 600.1 180.5 -67.6 153.5 Completed TRD0039 765958 7214238 600.5 171.6 -57.1 152.7 Completed TRD0040 765936 7214230 600 180.7 -56.1 152.6 Completed TRD0041 765661 7213996 601.6 201.7 -64.6 151.6 Completed TRD0042 765540 7213930 601.3 207.6 -72.4 153.6 Completed TRD0043 765566 7213873 601.7 186.8 -70.4 152.6 Completed TRD0044 765567 7213868 601.8 153.6 -61.2 152.8 Completed TRD0045 765594 7213892 602.2 207.7 -70.4 156 Completed TRD0046 765512 7213843 601.3 168.7 -69.6 153 Completed TRD0047 765575 7213735 602.1 168.6 -68.3 334.3 Completed TRD0048 765549 7213860 601.5 174.6 -61 152.5 Completed TRD0049 765586 7213883 602.2 177.5 -63.2 153.5 Completed TRD0050 765600 7213921 602 215.6 -68.8 152.5 Completed TRD0051 765607 7213962 601.5 225.6 -66.4 151.3 Completed TRD0052 765452 7213816 600.5 180.7 -60.4 150.6 Completed TRD0053 765503 7213778 599.9 150.7 -66.4 153.6 Completed TRD0054 765476 7213812 600.5 162.6 -64.4 152.8 Completed TRD0055 765529 7213851 601.6 183 -60.3 150.6 Completed TRD0056 765504 7213827 601.1 204.3 -62 150.9 Completed TRD0057 765424 7213867 600.4 165 -60 150.9 Completed TRD0058 765455 7213781 600 111 -62 150.9 Pre-collar only TRD0059 765438 7213770 599.7 114 -63 150.9 Pre-collar only TRD0060 765848 7214146 604.8 183.1 -67.3 153.2 Completed TRD0061 765748 7214064 605.1 159 -66 150.9 Pre-collar only TRD0062 765714 7214068 605.8 216.7 -63.4 152.3 Completed TRD0063 765681 7214033 601.5 213.6 -65 150.9 Completed TRD0064 765682 7213995 601.6 177 -68 150.9 Completed TRD0065 765645 7213985 601.7 204.8 -65 150.9 Completed TRD0066 765605 7213995 601.1 225.7 -63 150.9 Completed TRD0067 765566 7213943 601.5 221.4 -66 150.9 Completed TRD0068 765525 7213870 601.5 107 -69 149.86 Pre-collar only TRD0069 765483 7213854 601.5 180.4 -62 149.86 Completed TRD0070 765470 7213889 601.5 170 -66 149.86 Pre-collar only TRD0071 765453 7213733 601.5 96 -61 149.86 Pre-collar only TRD0072 765442 7213722 601.5 90 -60 149.86 Pre-collar only TRD0073 765419 7213722 601.5 90 -67 149.86 Pre-collar only TRD0074 765423 7213674 601.5 90 -61 149.86 Pre-collar only TRD0075 765444 7213667 601.5 75 -66 149.86 Pre-collar only

Table 1b: Trident significant intervals using fire assay (ALS Code Au-AA26) as available at the time of reporting. Intervals determined using 1.0ppm Au cutoff with a maximum of 3m internal dilution. Holes without a significant intersection are listed against the highest grade achieved.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) TRD0036 72 76 4 0.03 TRD0037 136 137 1 1.22 TRD0038 126 127 1 1.73 TRD0039 127 128 1 2.9 TRD0039 135 140 5 1.59 TRD0039 144 158 14 2.55 TRD0040 139 140 1 1.69 TRD0040 146 147 1 3.75 TRD0041 170 173 3 4.27 TRD0041 177 186 9 3.26 TRD0042 190 198 8 6.58 TRD0043 155 164 9 33.3 TRD0044 112 114 2 1.59 TRD0044 121 125 4 1.01 TRD0045 Awaiting assay TRD0046 139 151 12 6.1 TRD0047 103 104 1 1.37 TRD0047 118 120 2 2.39 TRD0047 149 156 7 4.6 TRD0048 129 131 2 2.29 TRD0048 149 161 12 12.9 TRD0049 Awaiting assay TRD0050 180 189 9 64.4 TRD0050 207 212 5 1.96

JORC 2012 Edition, Table 1 Checklist Diamond Drilling

Diamond Core Sampling

Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation Aspects of previous exploration (Homestake Mining, Dampier Gold) were

verified and reported to ASX by Vango Mining (4 April 2017, 2 May 2019) Sampling techniques All 2023 RC pre-collars were sampled as either 4-metre composites or 1-

metre samples beneath the granite contact. RC samples were riffle split to

3kg for submission to an external laboratory.

Previous RC drilling was sampled as 1m intervals.

2023 Diamond core was cleaned and sampled as 1-metre intervals.

2023 Diamond core was either sampled as cut half-core or sampled in

entirety when project scheduling requires expeditious data turnaround.

entirety when project scheduling requires expeditious data turnaround. Previous explorers sampled drill core as variable intervals to 1m maximum. Drilling techniques All 2023 holes were pre-collared using 5.5" RC hammer. At end-of-

precollar depth, the rod string was removed from the hole and steel HQ

casing is installed and shoed into the base-of-hole. NQ triple tube barrel

and NQ drill rods were installed to precollar depth. Beyond this depth the

holes were drilled to final depth with DDH drilling techniques, generally

employing three-metre barrel and rods. Where ground conditions were

poor, 1.5-metre runs were employed to alleviate core loss during tube

extraction.

Previous explorers drilled using RC hammer or NQ diamond drilling Drill sample recovery 2023 Core runs were documented by the driller, and recoveries measured

by the geologist/assistants to ensure recovery was known and strategies

implemented to maximise recovery (target being above 90%). Drillers

were under instruction to monitor recovery and rectify core loss through

adjusting drill rig operation. All diamond core was drilled using triple tube

equipment to assist in delivering acceptable core recovery.

No information available for previous explorers Logging 2023 Diamond core was geologically logged for lithology, alteration,

sulphide mineralisation to a standard acceptable for subsequent

interpretation for use in estimation. Geological logging aspects were

qualitative with exception of sulphide content which was estimated semi-

quantitatively. Drill core structural measurements were logged prior to

cutting/sampling. Drill core orientations were performed on each core

run, and where successful were applied to structural measurements to

provide known orientations of structures.

No information available for previous explorers Sub-sampling techniques and

sample preparation 2023 Lab submission samples collected as described above. No quarter

coring was routinely required. Samples dispatched to commercial assay

laboratory (Catalyst have used ALS Pty Ltd exclusively); samples crushed,

dried, and pulverised in entirety, with 50g charges selected for analysis

(laboratory repeat splits historically demonstrate acceptable

reproducibility and hence accuracy for this style of mineralisation)

Dampier gold exploration samples were assayed by an unknown

laboratory. Assays were performed on 50g fire assay charges.

laboratory. Assays were performed on 50g fire assay charges. Homestake Mining exploration samples were assayed by Amdel

(contractor). Assays were performed on 50g fire assay charges.

Diamond Core Sampling

Techniques and Data

Criteria Explanation

Aspects of previous exploration (Homestake Mining, Dampier Gold) were

verified and reported to ASX by Vango Mining (4 April 2017, 2 May 2019) Quality of assay data and

laboratory tests 2023 Gold assay determined by AAS via 50g fire assay (ALS code Au-AA26).

Duplicate analysis has shown this method to be appropriate for fine

grained and well disseminated gold population of the mineralisation.

Laboratory and client certified reference materials (standards) were

implemented every 20 th sample. Performances outside 2 standard

deviations as per specification would be reviewed with the laboratory, and

3 standard deviations default to a re-assay. No such errors were

encountered.

Previous explorers employed 50g fire assay for gold determination. Verification of sampling

and assaying 2023 Data management procedures are in place. Data management has

been outsourced to a specialist provider. There has been no verification of

significant intersections by independent nor alternative company

personnel. Drillhole sampling and geological data logged electronically and

imported electronically into the master database. There have been no

adjustments to data as provided by the commercial assay laboratory.

imported electronically into the master database. There have been no adjustments to data as provided by the commercial assay laboratory. Verification performed by previous explorers is unknown. Location of data points All 2023 drillhole location coordinates are measured using differential GPS

to MGA94 Zone 52. Collar locations to within an estimated precision of

10mm horizontally and 20mm vertically. All drillholes are downhole

surveyed by gyroscopic instrument. Drilling orientation established prior

to collaring with clinometer and compass. Data spacing and distribution Diamond drillholes drilled at a section spacing of approximately 40 - 50

metres to provide for infill coverage down to 25m. This spacing is designed

to be of a sufficient density to ultimately be included in resource

estimation.

For the purpose of the reporting of exploration results, assays are

aggregated to reflect continuously sampled zones of significant anomalism

for gold.

aggregated to reflect continuously sampled zones of significant anomalism for gold. Dampier Gold employed a 40m grid spacing for drilling, which formed the

basis for subsequent 2023 infill drilling pattern. Orientation of data in relation to

geological structure Drillhole sections were aligned approximately 90 degrees from the strike of

mineralisation. Holes were generally inclined 55 - 75 degrees to the south

to provide cross-strike investigation within holes and to establish

continuity of north-dipping mineralisation.

Similar orientations are apparent for previous explorers. Sample security All 2023 samples were controlled by the responsible geologist and stored

in secured facility prior to despatch to the laboratory. Samples were

transported directly to laboratory by a commercial transportation

contractor with security in place. Sample number receipt information from

laboratory cross-referenced and rationalised against sample number

dispatch information.

Previous explorers employed unknown security measures. Audits or reviews No processes or data used in developing the release of 2023 exploration

results have been subject to audit or review by non-company personnel or

contractors to reduce costs and timelines for reporting. Catalyst Metals

Limited currently reserve this process for release of Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve statements.

Previous explorers employed unknown levels of audit and review.

Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Explanation Aspects of previous exploration (Homestake Mining, Dampier Gold) were

verified and reported to ASX by Vango Mining (4 April 2017, 2 May 2019) Mineral tenement and land

tenure status The Trident project is within mining lease M52/217 25km to the northeast

of the Plutonic Gold Mine, Western Australia. The lease is held by Vango

Mining Pty Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Catalyst Metals Limited

(ASX:CYL)M52/217 is in good standing, and due for expiry on 19/03/2033,

and covers 913.1 ha. This lease is located on freehold grazing pasture. Exploration done by other

parties Previous drilling has been extensive and completed by Resolute Mining

(1997), Homestake (2000), Dampier Gold NL (2011) Geology Gold mineralisation is hosted within a shear zone within ultramafic rock.

The high-grade core of mineralisation associated with a steepening and

thickening of the mineralised zone within the host shear zone – referred to

as a 'ramp' Drillhole Information Appendix 1, Table 1a: Collar location coordinates, downhole depths,

azimuths, declinations

Appendix 1, Table 1b: Downhole intervals of resource, gold grade of

intervals Data aggregation methods No top-cutting was applied to assay data. Zones of significance were

identified as those with assays in excess of 1ppm and internal dilution of

three consecutive metres or less. Reported zones are continuous, with no

sample or assay gaps. Relationship between

mineralisation widths and

intercept lengths The strike of mineralisation is demonstrated to be generally 60 degrees

east of north (MGA94 Zone 52 grid). The dip of mineralisation is expected

to be variably north-west-dipping with two generalised domains

demonstrating a 30-degree dip and a sub-vertical dip.

Diamond drillholes were oriented with a dip to the south (rotated local

grid) to provide effective geometry with respect the described geometry of

mineralisation .

Diamond drillholes mineralisation Due to the complexity of geometry of the gold mineralisation , the true

width of mineralisation has not been resolved. As such, significant

mineralised intersections have been reported as downhole intervals. Diagrams Figure 1 shows cross section 19,550mE

Figure 2 shows the Trident drilling program collar locations in plan view

Figure 3 shows project area in long section Balanced reporting Table 1b shows all 2023 drilling including those that did not demonstrate

significant gold intercepts. Other substantive exploration

data No other exploration results that have not previously been reported, are

material to this report. Further work Deep diamond drilling will continue through to further delineate identified

mineralisation

SOURCE Catalyst Metals LTD.

For further information: Investors and Media: James Champion de Crespigny, Managing Director and CEO, T: +61 (8) 6107 5878, [email protected]; Andrew Rowell, White Noise Communications, T: +61 400 466 226, [email protected]

