Plus Company Adopts Gemini Enterprise to Develop Agentic AI

MONTREAL, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Plus Company, the network behind agencies such as Cossette, Cossette Media, Munvo, Mekanism, and Jungle, is proud to announce that it has adopted Gemini Enterprise to bolster its focus on Agentic AI, becoming one of the first Canadian organizations to adopt this advanced service in Canada. This move reinforces Plus Company's position as a leader in applied AI, empowering organizations to accelerate their technology transformation through human-centered intelligence and innovation.

Gemini Enterprise is Google Cloud's agentic platform designed to bring the full power of AI to every employee and every workflow. As an early adopter and certified partner, Plus Company is leveraging this technology to redefine how work happens across its internal agencies, while helping clients deploy AI agent ecosystems that drive operational efficiency and unlock new creative growth.

"At Plus Company, we see AI not just as a tool, but as a strategic partner that amplifies creativity, accelerates innovation, and enables business transformation," noted Ryan McCracken, President, Integrated Digital Experiences, Plus Company. "Adopting Gemini Enterprise allows us to extend that impact by helping our clients apply AI to reimagine internal workflows, and deliver new experiences for their customers."

Through this partnership, Plus Company will adopt Google's cloud and AI technologies as its primary agentic solution to power its own transformation, co-develop scalable products for internal use and commercialization, and apply this expertise to help clients design, build, and deploy their own AI-driven solutions. This approach builds on ongoing co-innovation between the two organizations, one example being Smart Persona, a proprietary insights platform created in Canada with Google Cloud to transform data into privacy-first audience intelligence.

"Collaborating with Google Cloud is an important step in our ongoing mission to make applied intelligence accessible and transformative for our clients," said Mélanie Dunn, President, Plus Company Canada. "As one of the first Canadian organizations to adopt Gemini Enterprise, we're proud to represent our country in shaping how organizations adopt AI responsibly, creatively, and effectively."

"Plus Company brings a unique creative perspective to the Gemini Enterprise platform," said Farsad Nasseri, Country Managing Director, Google Cloud Canada. "Their ability to merge human creativity with AI innovation is exactly the kind of thinking we want to champion. We're proud to collaborate with a partner that shares our belief in using AI to help empower people and spark new ideas."

This milestone is part of Plus Company's broader AI strategy, focused on empowering people and organizations through applied intelligence. Across the network, from creative development to digital transformation, our agencies are integrating AI into every stage of their work to drive measurable impact.

About Plus Company

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative and technology agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network representing 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Brought together by the unabashed belief that anything is possible, this unique partnership delivers creative magic fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. In Canada, Plus Company agency brands include: All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Citizen, Cossette, Cossette Media, Eleven, Impact Recherche, Jungle, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Mekanism Canada, Mekanism Media, Middle Child, Munvo, Septième, Visionnaire, We Are Social, and 55rush. Plus Company has more than 3,000 employees across 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE Plus Compagnie

Media Contact: Lauren Everest | Advisor, PR and Communications, Plus Company, [email protected]