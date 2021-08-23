Pluribus Technologies Inc. acquires Pathways Training & eLearning Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") announced today the completion of the acquisition of Pathways Training & eLearning Inc. ("Pathways") in Toronto, ON.

Founded in 2006, Pathways is an agency that supports its blue-chip clients through the design and programming of learning technologies, including live action video, eLearning, mLearning, gaming, animation and simulation along with traditional instructional design, corporate training and change management.



Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies states, "Pathways represents our fifth acquisition in the eLearning vertical and brings an impressive client base of Fortune 500 companies. As one of Canada's leaders in the provision of gamified mobile learning and virtual reality enabled 360° video, we are excited to introduce these leading-edge offerings to the Pluribus customer base."



Pathways has always strived to be at the forefront of training in the Canadian marketplace, including being the first in Canada to offer virtual reality enabled 360° video for learning.



"We are thrilled to join the Pluribus team." says Kurt Tiltack, Managing Partner of Pathways. "It will be wonderful to witness Pathways current client offerings both support and be amplified by the amazing companies in the Pluribus portfolio. Our collective capabilities will ensure learning successes for our clients now and into the future."



Duff & Phelps Securities Canada, a Kroll business, acted on behalf of Pathways.



About Pathways Training and eLearning Inc

Pathways Training and eLearning Inc. (Pathways) is a Toronto-based learning and development agency. Pathways specializes in the design of learning technologies and traditional classroom programming, including eLearning, animation, simulation, gaming, live action video and 360° virtual reality. For over 15 years, Pathways has had the pleasure of working alongside some of North America's most celebrated brands, as their trusted learning and development partner. For additional information, visit www.pathwaystrainingandelearning.ca

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies (named from the Latin term meaning "from many, becomes one") was founded in 2018 with the goal of consolidating the smaller players in the B2B software industry. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when they are seeking a succession plan. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. For additional information, visit www.pluribustechnologies.com

