Pluribus Technologies Inc. acquires LogicBay Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus"), announced today the completion of the acquisition of LogicBay Corporation ("LogicBay") in Wilmington, North Carolina, through its portfolio company The Learning Network. Pluribus acquires small, profitable software companies and provides them with a platform for growth.

"We are thrilled to add LogicBay to the Pluribus family of companies as our second acquisition in the learning management vertical." said Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies. "We see significant potential for their Partner Relationship Management platform to create synergies with our other portfolio companies by better managing their customers' ecosystems."

LogicBay provides technology and service solutions that enable manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Daimler Trucks North America, and Meritor to build, scale, and optimize their dealer network. LogicBay's technology suite includes Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Learning Management System (LMS), and FUSE.

FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry fosters opportunities for members to connect and collaborate effectively, exchange information, gain immediate access to content & courses and activate new and incremental sources of revenue.

"We're excited to be part of the Pluribus portfolio. Pluribus brings resources that can help us accelerate our growth in the manufacturing industry and scale our FUSE and PRM technology in new industries where Pluribus has existing strength," said John Panaccione, CEO LogicBay Corporation. "Today, companies increasingly rely on their extended ecosystems – partners, consultants, suppliers, and others – to deliver value to the end customer. Pluribus recognized that as well, and I can't be more delighted at the fact that LogicBay has found the right investment partner moving forward."

About LogicBay Corporation

LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and ecosystem solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to managing a global network of partners in multiple languages. FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry fosters opportunities for members to connect and collaborate effectively, exchange information, gain immediate access to content & courses, and activate new and incremental sources of revenue. For additional information, visit www.logicbay.com

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies (named from the Latin term meaning "from many, becomes one") was founded in 2018 with the goal of consolidating the smaller players in the B2B software industry. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when they are seeking a succession plan. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success.

www.pluribustechnologies.com

