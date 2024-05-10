Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Sale of TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc. and TDM Telehealth Technology Ltd.

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the sale (the "Transaction") of substantially all of the assets, tangible and intangible, of its wholly-owned subsidiary, TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc., ("TeleMED") and all of the issued and outstanding fully-diluted shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, TDM Telehealth Technology Ltd. ("TDM") for an aggregate purchase price of $5,070,000, payable in cash (the "Purchase Price") pursuant to the terms of an asset and share purchase agreement dated May 10, 2024 (the "Purchase Agreement").

"The successful completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone for Pluribus, allowing us to focus our resources and efforts on our core business activities and further our strategic objectives. Over the past four years, our management of TeleMED has resulted in a 2.5x increase in EBITDA, highlighting our ability to significantly improve businesses through effective practices and revenue growth strategies." stated Ms. Diane Pedreira, Chief Operating Officer of Pluribus Technologies and President and Chief Operating Officer of TeleMED. "We want to take this opportunity to thank the TeleMED team for their dedication and hard work. Your commitment has been instrumental in shaping our success, and we are deeply appreciative of your efforts."

The Purchase Price is payable to the Company as follows: (i) $4,170,000 in cash on the closing date of the Transaction (the "Closing Payment"); (ii) $400,000 in cash within ten business days of the fulfillment of certain conditions pursuant to the Purchase Agreement; (iii) $200,000 in cash on, or within fifteen business days of, the date in which the net tangible asset amount in respect of TeleMED and TDM is finalized pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement (the "First Holdback Payment"); and (iv) $300,000 in cash on, or within fifteen business days of, the first anniversary of the closing date of the Transaction (the "Second Holdback Payment"). The First Holdback Payment and Second Holdback Payment are subject to potential adjustments in certain circumstances as set out in the Purchase Agreement.

Upon closing of the Transaction, the Company paid to National Bank of Canada ("National Bank") from the Closing Payment, a total of $2,650,000 pursuant to the terms of the previously-announced forbearance agreement dated January 19, 2024, as amended, between the Company and National Bank, relating to the secured credit agreement dated April 27, 2022, as amended, among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and National Bank.

The purchaser of the TeleMED business and TDM is committed to preserving the business' relationships with its valued customers and employees over the long term.

The Transaction was completed pursuant to the Company's previously-announced strategic review process, involving a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to further enhance the Company's growth, development and prosperity in the short and long terms. The Company will continue its strategic review process following the Transaction with the goal of further maximizing shareholder value.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as an advisor in connection with the Transaction.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer and operator of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. When market conditions are conducive to raising capital at reasonable costs, Pluribus focuses on rapidly acquiring and integrating new acquisitions to accelerate growth. When the environment does not support this, Pluribus focuses on implementing strategies to maximize organic growth and increase cashflow from operations in its existing portfolio companies. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com.

