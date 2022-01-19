Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) (the "Company") today announced that it has granted options to purchase up to 788,269 common shares as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its directors, officers and employees. The options expire on January 19, 2027 and have the following vesting schedule: 1/3 vest on July 19, 2022, 1/3 vest on January 19, 2023 and 1/3 vest on January 19, 2024. The Company will not fix an exercise price for the options until the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") provides approval thereof in accordance with TSXV policies.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Company and the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For further information: Craig Armitage, LodeRock Advisors, [email protected], 416.347.8954; Richard Adair, Chief Executive Officer, Pluribus Technologies Corp., 1 (800) 851-9383