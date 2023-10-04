Pluribus Technologies announces Social5 and Janet Switzer to Launch Coachability.io: A Game-Changing Solution for Personal Development Trainers and Life Coaches

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Social5, leader in affordable, done-for-you social media solutions, has partnered with Janet Switzer, one of America's top advisors to celebrity authors, trainers and coaches, to introduce Coachability.io. This groundbreaking product is designed to revolutionize the marketing efforts of personal development trainers and life coaches, providing them with a comprehensive done-for-you service that takes the hassle out of marketing. Social5 is part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSVX: PLBR) portfolio of companies.

The Coachability.io offerings through Social5 include a professionally designed website, engaging social media content, lead generation strategies, effective email campaigns, thought-provoking blog articles, and powerful webinars. Coachability.io ensures that coaches can effortlessly maintain a consistent calendar of marketing campaigns and social media outreach without the headaches typically associated with marketing efforts. All of these elements work together seamlessly to build trust, drive results, and showcase the expertise of the coach.

Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies, emphasized the importance of this partnership, adding, "At Pluribus Technologies, we are committed to empowering professionals in their marketing efforts. The collaboration with Social5 and Janet Switzer enables us to offer a comprehensive solution to coaches, equipping them with the resources they need to succeed in today's competitive market."

For years, Switzer looked for a done-for-you service that would take the struggle and inconsistency out of marketing for life coaches. She heard from coaches who attended countless seminars and hired expensive business advisors, yet still had trouble setting up their marketing infrastructure and maintaining a consistent calendar of marketing campaigns and social media outreach.

"Coaches don't need to spend thousands attending one more seminar, hiring one more assistant, or adding one more step to a convoluted marketing infrastructure," Switzer says. "Because Coachability.io does the writing, implementing, and managing for you, it truly is the gold standard in this industry. Coachability.io acts as an 'external marking department' for coaches at a low cost, letting them focus on what they love: helping others."

Coachability.io offers flexible pricing plans starting at just $97 per month allowing coaches to scale their marketing efforts as their coaching practice grows. It is a partnership founded on the dedication and expertise of professionals who genuinely care about the success of life coaches.

Alix Sloan, President of Social5, spoke about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Janet Switzer and Coachability to offer this exciting new product for personal development trainers and life coaches. By leveraging Social5's expertise in automated marketing, we aim to provide coaches with a powerful tool to enhance their online presence and attract new clients."

About Social5, LLC

Founded in 2012, Social5 provides social marketing strategies and technologies for thousands of businesses worldwide. In addition to both B2C and B2B go-to-market strategies, Social5 offers affordable solutions for enterprise and franchise models looking to scale their marketing efforts across multiple units. Services include the production and delivery of branded content across multiple channels, advertising services, and reputation management. With the introduction of Get Web Savvy, Social5 brings its signature, brand-building, done-for-you service beyond social media to its customers' websites. For more information, please visit: social5.com

About Janet Switzer and Coachability

Coachability, founded by Janet Switzer, is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the marketing efforts of personal development trainers and life coaches. With a dedicated team of experts, Coachability offers a wide range of done-for-you services to help coaches maximize their online presence and grow their coaching careers. Switzer has been the income-generation strategist behind celebrity authors and world-renowned coaches including Jack Canfield, Les Brown, Lisa Nichols, The Oola Guys, and others. She's also the New York Times bestselling coauthor and marketing strategist behind The Success Principles book—the #1 self-help classic published in 41 languages—and its full complement of Success Principles branded learning products, train-the-trainer programs, and follow-up titles. She's worked with nearly 1,000 life coaches in 24 countries, developing their day-to-day marketing campaigns and client-recruitment pipelines. To learn more about Coachability, please visit coachability.io.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in various verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets, and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com.

