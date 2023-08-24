Pluribus Company The Learning Network joins XR Association as an Enterprise Solution Provider

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Learning Network (TLN), an innovative learning solutions provider, and part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, announced they joined the XR Association (XRA), the trade association representing the broad ecosystem that powers the virtual, augmented, and mixed reality (collectively, XR) industries.

The XRA promotes the dynamic global growth of the XR industry. To that end, the association fosters dialogue between public and private industry stakeholders around the world and makes education and training material available to both creators and users of the technology. XRA works to educate partners, governments, researchers, and the public about XR's potential, including efforts to anticipate and mitigate challenges in the responsible development and deployment of XR technology.

"We are committed to our strategy of developing innovative technologies in each of our portfolio companies to create additional value." says Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies. "TLN will be able to continue to build on its momentum in the XR space through the opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration that being a member of the XRA provides. This empowers us to pioneer cutting-edge solutions and drive transformative change for our clients."

"The XR community relies on a full spectrum of companies and actors to showcase how immersive technologies are revolutionizing how we live, work, and learn. From education, to manufacturing, to healthcare, to entrepreneurship and more, XRA membership represents this vibrant community," said Elizabeth Hyman, CEO of the XR Association. "XRA is proud and excited to welcome new member companies, such as The Learning Network. We must continue to expand the conversation around this technology as we chart the future of our industry."

The XRA brings together international experts across industries to collaborate on educational resources and promotion of best practices in the field. XRA unites experts, researchers, developers, policy leaders, and other key stakeholders in working collaboratively on important matters that will impact the future of the XR industry.

About The Learning Network

The Learning Network (TLN) is your learning partner with deep in-house expertise offering best-in-class traditional and digital learning solutions to meet your business needs. Partnering with some of the world's largest and most dynamic organizations, TLN creates high-impact products with targeted learning objectives. Specialties in online learning, video and motion graphics production, augmented reality and virtual reality, and 3D development and eco learning systems. For more information about TLN's extended reality services, please visit: www.learning.net/extended-reality-in-training .

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: www.pluribustechnologies.com .

ABOUT XR Association:

The XR Association (XRA) promotes the dynamic global growth of the XR industry, which includes virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed-reality, and future immersive technology. XRA is leading the way for the responsible development and adoption of XR by convening stakeholders, developing best practices and research, and advocating on behalf of our members and the greater XR industry. For more information, please visit: https://xra.org/ .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business plans of the Company, including the successful completion and pace of future acquisitions, the Company management's expectation on the growth, profitability and performance of its current and future acquisitions, the Company's ability to continue acquiring business-to-business technology companies at reasonable prices and the Company's ability to grow its portfolio companies into significant organizations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the Company's ability to complete acquisitions on favourable terms; the Company's ability to manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively; the Company's ability to scale its management team to support a rapid pace of growth; the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to continue the pace of its acquisition strategy; the Company's ability to maintain its rapid pace of growth. Other assumptions include industry trends, the availability of growth opportunities, and general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties will not prevent the Company from conducting its business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the Company's limited operating history; ability to complete favourable acquisitions; the technology industry in Canada and internationally, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of the Company to execute its business strategies, including the ability manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively, competition, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact:

Richard Adair

Chief Executive Officer

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

1 (800) 851-9383

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Corp.