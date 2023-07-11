Pluribus Company TeleMED Diagnostic Management Launches 10th Deployment of Proprietary Echo Review and Reporting Module

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc. ("TeleMED"), a leader in providing medical diagnostic data management solutions, and a part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, has announced its tenth deployment of its new ViTELflo module for reviewing and reporting Echocardiography ("Echo") and Stress Echocardiography ("Stress Echo") studies.

For nearly two decades, TeleMED has been an acknowledged leader in designing and deploying web-based, customized solutions for ECG and Holter test management by Canadian community laboratory networks. These organizations can handle large volumes of tests efficiently and effectively through the automated workflows and systems connectivity that are embedded into these solutions.

"Each deployment has been a result of word-of-mouth communication among the tightly knit cardiologist community", said Diane Pedreira, Chief Operating Officer of TeleMED. "Therefore, our imaging-based technology is addressing the needs of these professionals. With the assistance of their feedback, we look forward to steadily improving our new module and reaching a wider market."

Several years ago, TeleMED turned its attention to developing similar solutions for clinic-based cardiologists. Productivity at these clinics has been plagued by the inability of physicians to review and report tests from outside their clinics and the amount of time spent by staff to move a study through each system that is included in the study's processing cycle. ViTELflo, TeleMED's proprietary management platform, had already proven itself capable of handling these issues in the community lab environment. However, to offer a complete solution to cardiology clinics, TeleMED engineers needed to develop a module for managing clinically important, high value Echo and Stress Echo studies.

"Pluribus grows its businesses through the development of new technology and aggressive pursuit of new verticals" said Richard Adair, the CEO of Pluribus. "When we purchased, its technology had very limited appeal to the cardiology clinic market. With the addition of ViTELflo's innovative Echo module, we have created a game changer. We are now converting clinics to our solution after years of using products from their traditional technology providers."

About TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc.

TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB), provides customized cardiology and other diagnostic data solutions that are powered by its proprietary review and connectivity platform, ViTELflo. TeleMED serves an array of verticals, including community laboratory networks, specialty clinics, occupational testing organizations, family physician groups and paramedical service providers. Its solutions feature advanced security, innovative quality management tools, business analytic capabilities and a high degree of connectivity. For more information, visit www.telemeddiagnostic.com.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: www.pluribustechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business plans of the Company, including the successful completion and pace of future acquisitions, the Company management's expectation on the growth, profitability and performance of its current and future acquisitions, the Company's ability to continue acquiring business-to-business technology companies at reasonable prices and the Company's ability to grow its portfolio companies into significant organizations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the Company's ability to complete acquisitions on favourable terms; the Company's ability to manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively; the Company's ability to scale its management team to support a rapid pace of growth; the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to continue the pace of its acquisition strategy; the Company's ability to maintain its rapid pace of growth. Other assumptions include industry trends, the availability of growth opportunities, and general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties will not prevent the Company from conducting its business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the Company's limited operating history; ability to complete favourable acquisitions; the technology industry in Canada and internationally, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of the Company to execute its business strategies, including the ability manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively, competition, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact:

Richard Adair

Chief Executive Officer

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

1 (800) 851-9383

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Corp.