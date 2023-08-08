Pluribus Company Skooli Announces Collaboration with PowerSchool to Expand Online Tutoring Access for K-12 School Districts

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Skooli, a Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) portfolio company, today announced a new collaboration with PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. The collaboration will provide district administrators that use PowerSchool Schoology Learning, part of the Personalized Learning Cloud, access to Skooli's comprehensive academic online tutoring programs powered by over 1.2 million professional teachers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant learning loss, erasing almost two decades of progress in math and reading. High-poverty schools have been hit the hardest, and over 50% of students are now behind their grade level in at least one subject. Skooli offers a comprehensive online tutoring solution to combat learning loss by improving student outcomes and providing equitable access to professional teachers. With 24/7 drop-in support and high-dosage tutoring programs, Skooli ensures students receive the help they need when they need it most.

Students can engage in personalized 1:1 online sessions with educators who are carefully vetted with a Level 2 criminal record check or the international equivalent, including screening interviews per the guidelines from the International Task Force for Child Protection. All tutors hold teaching licenses, are experienced teachers and/or hold higher-ed degrees, with specialized qualifications and certifications in a variety of subjects and languages.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Skooli to offer their online tutoring programs to PowerSchool's expansive network of K-12 schools," Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool "Through this collaboration, administrators can easily provide students and teachers a way to access support without ever leaving the Schoology Learning platform."

Rene Frey, CEO of Skooli, conveyed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the critical role of exceptional educators in driving student success. He commented, "We recognize the profound influence a great teacher can have on student outcomes. As the only online tutoring company attached to a teacher licensure and recruitment platform, Skooli is dedicated to providing equitable access to high-quality education for students worldwide."

To showcase the impact of this collaboration, Skooli was a proud sponsor at the highly anticipated PowerSchool EDGE conference July 9-12, 2023, in Orlando, FL. As a gold sponsor of this event, Skooli shared insights during their speaking engagement, showcasing how this partnership will support student learning recovery.

The PowerSchool EDGE conference brought together education leaders, administrators, and technology decision makers, providing an unparalleled platform for thought-provoking discussions and the exploration of cutting-edge ed tech solutions. Skooli's active involvement in this event underscores their unwavering commitment to advancing the field of education and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the ed tech landscape.

"I am excited about the strategic channel partnership between PowerSchool and Skooli. This collaboration brings together PowerSchool's powerful education technology platform and Skooli's exceptional online tutoring services. By combining our strengths, we aim to enhance education by leveraging technology and personalized learning. This partnership will provide students with greater access to high-quality education and support teachers in delivering effective instruction. Together, we are striving to make a positive impact on learning outcomes and foster equitable opportunities for academic success." - Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus.

Skooli, is both a PowerSchool Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and a PowerSchool Learning Application Partner - independently integrating with Schoology learning using LTI Advantage.

©PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Skooli

Skooli is committed to equitable access to exceptional teachers through personalized academic online tutoring. We work closely with districts to implement programs that meet student needs and alleviate teacher burdens. Our offerings include 24/7 1:1 drop-in tutoring, high-impact tutoring, bilingual support, math tutoring, and customized tier 2 and tier 3 interventions. Our goal is to empower students to thrive academically while providing targeted assistance tailored to their unique requirements. Skooli is part of Keeson Group, a Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.skooli.com.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit:

www.pluribustechnologies.com.

